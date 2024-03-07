Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine says it's rebuilding for counteroffensives; Russia to keep fighting ‘at a similar intensity'

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See here for the latest updates.

A top Ukrainian military commander says the country's forces are seeking to stabilize the front line and carry out unspecified counteroffensive actions over the coming months.

Ukrainian ground forces commander Oleksandr Pavlyuk said in televised comments on Wednesday that Russian forces were concentrating efforts in eastern Ukraine, near the industrial hub of Avdiivka. Russia said on Feb. 18 that it had seized the Ukrainian town, reflecting its biggest gain in nine months.

Elsewhere, Lithuanian intelligence agencies warned on Thursday that Russia has sufficient resources to keep fighting "at a similar intensity," at least in the near term.

"Russia is engaged in two parallel processes. It is both compensating for its losses in Ukraine and creating new capabilities for a long-term confrontation with the West," the report said.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine entered its third year in late February.

Ukraine to conduct counteroffensive actions against Russia this year, top commander says

A top Ukrainian military commander has said Kyiv's forces will try to seize the initiative and conduct unspecified counteroffensive actions in 2024.

Ukrainian ground forces commander Oleksandr Pavlyuk said in televised comments on Wednesday that the military would try to stabilize the front line and create a grouping of forces to conduct counteroffensive actions over the coming months.

His comments came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was likely preparing an offensive in Ukraine in the spring or the start of summer.

Senior Russian military officer warns Ukraine conflict could escalate into full-scale war in Europe

A senior Russian military officer has warned that the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine could escalate into a full-scale war in Europe, Reuters reported, citing state news agency RIA.

Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky, who leads the Russian army's Military Academy of the General Staff, reportedly warned in a defense ministry publication that the likelihood of Russian forces becoming involved in a new conflict was increasing "significantly."

"The possibility of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine - from the expansion of participants in 'proxy forces' used for military confrontation with Russia to a large-scale war in Europe - cannot be ruled out," Zarudnitsky was quoted as saying.

"The main source of military threats to our state is the anti-Russian policy of the United States and its allies, who are conducting a new type of hybrid warfare in order to weaken Russia in every possible way, limit its sovereignty and destroy its territorial integrity."

Russia can continue fighting in Ukraine for at least two more years, Lithuania says

Lithuanian intelligence services on Thursday said in a report that Russia can continue fighting in Ukraine for at least two more years.

"Russia has sufficient financial, human, material, and technical resources to continue fighting at a similar intensity, at least in the near term," Lithuania said in its latest annual national threat assessment.

"Its chosen strategy is a war of attrition, based on the expectation of growing war-weariness in Western societies and governments and the diminishing will to fight among Ukrainians."

The report said Russian forces had been able to regroup and strengthen in 2023 after suffering heavy losses the previous year.

In a move likely designed to signal Moscow's disapproval of Finland's NATO membership, Lithuanian intelligence agencies said, Russia had deployed vessels capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles on Lake Ladoga for the first time. Lake Ladoga is a body of water near Finland's southeast border with Russia.

"Russia is engaged in two parallel processes. It is both compensating for its losses in Ukraine and creating new capabilities for a long-term confrontation with the West," the report said.

Kremlin says Russia will not interfere with U.S. elections

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday said that Russia would not interfere with the U.S. presidential election later this year, and had not done so in the past.

"We never interfered in elections in the United States," Peskov said, according to Reuters. "And this time, we do not intend to interfere."

Peskov reiterated that any attempts by other countries to interfere with Russia's presidential elections would be prevented.

Investigations from U.S. authorities have previously found that Russia has interfered, or at least tried to, during several recent elections in the U.S., including presidential elections and midterms.

Zelenskyy says there are dead and injured in Russian attack on Odesa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that people had been killed and injured in a Russian attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa.

Zelenskyy was also quoted by the broadcaster Suspilne as saying that Ukraine needed stronger air defences. He was meeting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Odesa.

