Salesforce turns in strong results and optimistic forecast

Salesforce beat expectations and raised guidance.

On Tuesday the company said it has agreed to pay $8 billion for data management software maker Informatica, which would be its largest deal since Slack in 2021.

Salesforce shares were volatile in extended trading on Wednesday after the sales and customer service software maker reported upbeat fiscal first-quarter results and guidance.

Here's how the company performed relative to LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: $2.58 adjusted vs. 2.54 expected

$2.58 adjusted vs. 2.54 expected Revenue: $9.83 billion vs. $9.75 billion expected

Salesforce's revenue grew 7.6% year over year in the quarter, which ended on April 30, according to a statement. Net income of $1.54 billion, or $1.59 per share, was basically flat compared with $1.53 billion, or $1.56 per share, a year ago.

President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on goods imported into the U.S. in early April. Co-founder and CEO Marc Benioff sounded positive about the company's results for the quarter anyway, pointing to its plan, announced on Tuesday, to buy data management company Informatica for $8 billion.

It would be Salesforce's priciest acquisition since the $27.1 billion Slack deal in 2021. Slack marked the top end of the buyouts Salesforce had made under Benioff. Activist investors raised concerns about all the spending, in addition to slowing revenue growth.

Salesforce sprung into action, slashing 10% of its headcount. Benioff proclaimed that the board's mergers and acquisitions committee had been disbanded. The company's finance chief at the time said it would reach a margin expansion goal two years early. And Salesforce started paying dividends to shareholders.

Initial reception to the Informatica announcement was generally favorable. "Salesforce is paying a reasonable multiple for the asset, in our view, and the deal should be more easily digested by investors than some of the company's large deals in the past (i.e. Slack)," Stifel analysts led by J. Parker Lane wrote in a note to clients. The investment bank has a buy rating on Salesforce shares.

Benioff had spent around 20 years talking about how to bring Informatica and Salesforce together, he said on a conference call with analysts. Last year the two companies walked away after holding deal talks, he said.

Informatica was founded in 1993 and went public in 1999. Permira Funds and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought it in 2015, and at that time Microsoft and Salesforce purchased stakes. It returned to public markets in 2021. Earlier this month, Informatica said its revenue from the latest quarter of $403.9 million increased 3.9%, while annualized revenue from cloud subscriptions, at $848 million, was up 30%.

During the fiscal first quarter, Salesforce introduced the AgentExchange marketplace for artificial intelligence agents. Salesforce has been finding gains from internal use of its Agentforce agent. It was able to reassign 500 customer support workers, bringing $50 million in savings, said Robin Washington, the company's president and chief operating and financial officer.

Management sees $2.76 to $2.78 in adjusted earnings per share on $10.11 billion to $10.16 billion in revenue for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts polled by LSEG had expected $2.73 in adjusted earnings per share on $10.01 billion in revenue.

Salesforce bumped up its full-year forecast. It called for $11.27 to $11.33 in adjusted earnings per share and $41.0 billion to $41.3 billion in revenue, implying revenue growth between 8% and 9%. The LSEG consensus included net income of $11.16 per share and $40.82 billion in revenue. The guidance in February was $11.09 to $11.17 in adjusted earnings per share, with $40.5 billion to $40.9 billion in revenue.

As of Wednesday's close, the stock had slipped about 18% so far in 2025, while the S&P index was unchanged.

