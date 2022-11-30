Salesforce Stock Falls Over 5% on Earnings and Sudden Departure of Co-CEO Bret Taylor

Salesforce reported earnings and revenue on Wednesday that beat analyst expectations.

Co-CEO Bret Taylor announced that he would step down.

Salesforce stock fell over 6% in extended trading.

Here's how the company did versus Refinitiv consensus estimates for the quarter ending in October:

EPS: $1.40, adjusted, versus $1.21 expected by analysts

Revenue: $7.84 billion versus $7.82 billion expected by analysts

Salesforce said it expected between $7.9 billion to $8.03 billion in revenue in the company's fourth fiscal quarter, lower at the midpoint than analyst expectations of $8.02 billion in sales in the fourth quarter. The company also said it would take a $900 million hit in sales because of foreign currency effects.

Salesforce's total revenue increased 14% year-over-year. Last quarter, Salesforce trimmed its year-end estimates for both revenue and earnings, citing a weaker economic cycle. It reaffirmed those estimates on Wednesday.

Salesforce said that its operating cash flow came in at $313 million for the quarter, which was a decrease of 23% year-over-year.

Subscription and support revenue, which includes the company's flagship Sales Cloud software and comprises the majority of the company's sales, came in at $7.23 billion, which was up 13% year-over-year.

The Platform and Other category that includes Slack reported $1.51 billion in sales, an 18% increase year-over-year.

Salesforce spent $1.7 billion on share repurchases during the quarter, the company said.