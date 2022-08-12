Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Samsung Exec Explains Why the Company's Folding Phones Are So Important to Its Business

By Lily Yang, CNBC

Samsung
  • Roh Tae-moon, a chief architect of Samsung's foldable phones, told the Wall Street Journal that the foldable phones are attracting three times more brand switchers than Samsung's conventional Galaxy S flagship handsets.

The head of Samsung's mobile business, Roh Tae-moon, recently explained to The Wall Street Journal why folding phones are so important to the company's business.

Roh said in the report that Samsung's foldable phones are attracting three times more brand switchers than Samsung's regular Galaxy S phones. That means people are moving away from other phone makers, whether it's Apple, Xiaomi or Oppo, and instead buying Samsung phones.

"We consider this to be a quite meaningful percentage and a positive sign," Roh told The Wall Street Journal. "This is about switchers from other brands, not Samsung Galaxy device users switching to another Galaxy device."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Samsung unveiled the latest versions of its foldable phones on Wednesday, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The new phones fold in half. The larger of the two, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, opens up to reveal a screen the size of a small tablet.

Samsung hopes to make the potential brand switcher "mainstream," according to its most recent earnings statement. It's aiming for foldable phone sales to surpass that of its past flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note, in the second half.

Foldable phones continue to be the fastest growing smartphone product category this year, according to Counterpoint Research, which expects foldable phone shipments to grow 73% to 16 million units.

Money Report

Business 15 mins ago

DOJ Plans to Retry Philip Esformes Despite Trump Commuting Sentence of Florida Nursing Home Owner

Business 26 mins ago

Malcolm Gladwell, Addressing Criticism: ‘Solitary Work' Can Be Done at Home But for Creative Work, ‘Offices Really Do Matter'

Counterpoint also found that Samsung's share of the foldable market was 62% in the first half of this year, though no other smartphone makers ship foldables in as many markets as Samsung. Counterpoint expects Samsung to own 80% of the market in the second half of the year.

Read more at The Wall Street Journal.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us