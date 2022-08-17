Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Sarah Palin Advances to November General Election for Alaska House Seat, NBC Projects

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin will advance to the November general election for the state's sole seat in the U.S. House, NBC News projects.
  • Republican Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Sattler Peltola will also appear on the fall ballot, NBC projects. It was too early to call the fourth contender.
  • Palin was also competing against both Republican and Democratic candidates to serve the remainder of the term for the seat in Congress that was vacated by the death of GOP Rep. Don Young in March.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin will advance to the November general election for the state's sole seat in the U.S. House, NBC News projects.

Republican Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Sattler Peltola will also appear on the fall ballot, NBC projects. It was too early to call the fourth contender.

A win would mark a political comeback of sorts for Palin, who became a household name when she was tapped to be the vice-presidential running mate in John McCain's failed 2008 White House bid against Barack Obama.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A darling of the defunct right-wing Tea Party movement, Palin abruptly resigned as governor in 2009

Palin was also competing against both Republican and Democratic candidates to serve the remainder of the term for the seat in Congress that was vacated by the death of GOP Rep. Don Young in March.

The special election was conducted using the new ranked-choice voting system. NBC projects no candidate will win a majority of the votes in the first round. Results in that race are not expected to be fully tabulated until later this month.

Money Report

Business 22 mins ago

A High-Profile Meeting in China May Have Tipped Off Which Provinces Will Have Highest Growth

Business 27 mins ago

Japanese Support for a Nuclear Restart Is at Its Highest Since Fukushima Disaster, Says Former IEA Executive Director

Palin, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, came first in the primary race in June. Like the former president, Palin has worked as a political commentator and a reality-TV figure since she gave up the governorship.

Read more of CNBC's politics coverage:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us