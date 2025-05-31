Saylor's bitcoin buying strategy is ‘exploding' globally, but Wall Street is skeptical

Companies like GameStop and Trump Media have unveiled bitcoin buying strategies, but they're not getting the same kind of treatment as Michael Saylor's company.

Saylor says there's been “an explosion of interest” in companies purchasing bitcoin.

"Over the long term, bitcoin on the balance sheet has proven to be extraordinarily popular," Saylor told CNBC.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

LAS VEGAS — The bitcoin treasury play that lifted Strategy's market cap past $80 billion is now being mimicked by meme stock companies, media firms, and multinational conglomerates. But Wall Street isn't buying all the hype.

This week, Trump Media announced plans to raise $2.5 billion to buy bitcoin, and GameStop revealed a $500 million allocation. Meanwhile, Tether, SoftBank, and Strike's Jack Mallers unveiled Twenty One, a bitcoin-native public company expected to launch with more than 42,000 bitcoin on its balance sheet, enough to make it the third-largest corporate holder of the asset globally.

For now, the market doesn't see the next Strategy in any of them. Trump Media shares have dropped more than 20% since the announcement, while GameStop is down nearly 17%. Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, has multiplied by 26 times since the end of 2022, amassing a bitcoin stake worth over $60 billion.

"Maybe the market wanted them to buy more bitcoin," said Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor in an interview at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas. "But these are short-term dynamics. Over the long term, bitcoin on the balance sheet has proven to be extraordinarily popular."

Saylor called Trump Media's move "courageous, aggressive, and intelligent" — and said the flood of similar announcements marks a global shift in corporate finance.

"Everywhere I go at this conference, someone says, you know, I'm working on a bitcoin treasury company in Hong Kong. I'm doing this thing in Korea. I've got this thing I'm working on in Abu Dhabi. We're going to do this in the Middle East, you know, we've got this in the U.K.," he said. "There's an explosion of interest right now."

Saylor said bitcoin ambassadors are "planting the orange flag everywhere on earth."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

What began as a fringe financial maneuver is quickly becoming a geopolitical race. Under the Biden administration, corporate bitcoin adoption was often treated as a regulatory red flag. But under President Donald Trump, the tone has changed.

In March, Trump signed an executive order establishing a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, instructing federal agencies to treat bitcoin as a long-term store of value. The reserve will be funded entirely through bitcoin seized in criminal and civil forfeiture cases, according to White House Crypto and AI Czar David Sacks. The order also empowers the government to explore additional budget-neutral mechanisms for acquiring more bitcoin.

For the first time, the federal government will conduct a full audit of its digital asset holdings, currently estimated at more than 200,000 bitcoin. The order explicitly prohibits the sale of any bitcoin from the reserve, cementing its role as a permanent sovereign asset.

'No force on Earth'

Vice President JD Vance this week became the first sitting vice president to address the bitcoin community directly, framing crypto as a hedge against inflation, censorship, and "unelected bureaucrats." And in a further move to boost bitcoin, the Department of Labor rolled back guidance that had discouraged bitcoin investments in retirement plans.

"No force on Earth can stop an idea whose time has come," Saylor said. "Bitcoin is digital capital and maybe the most explosive idea of the era."

Some corners of the corporate world are still resistant. Late last year, Microsoft shareholders rejected a proposal to use some of the software company's massive cash pile to follow Saylor's lead. In a video presentation supporting the effort, Saylor told investors that "Microsoft can't afford to miss the next technology wave."

While Strategy has reaped the rewards of early adoption, Saylor suggested the market's cooler reaction to Trump Media and GameStop may stem more from structural financing dynamics than from skepticism toward bitcoin itself.

He pointed to GameStop's initial announcement that it was considering a bitcoin strategy, which led to a 50% pop in the stock and tenfold increase in trading volume. The company quickly capitalized on the momentum with a $1.5 billion convertible bond raise — a move he described as "extraordinarily successful." Trump Media took a similar approach, raising capital through a large convertible bond offering.

Saylor said those financing methods can create short-term downward pressure, but that over time investors will benefit.

When it comes to Strategy, Saylor said there's no ceiling to his bitcoin accumulation plans. His company is already by far the largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency.

"We'll keep buying bitcoin," he told CNBC. "We expect the price of bitcoin will keep going up. We think it will get exponentially harder to buy bitcoin, but we will work exponentially more efficiently to buy bitcoin."

For critics who worry that state and media actors embracing bitcoin will undermine its decentralized ideals, Saylor argues the opposite.

"The network is very anti-fragile, and there's a balance of power here," he said. "The more actors that come into the ecosystem, the more diverse, the more distributed the protocol is, the more incorruptible it becomes, the more robust it becomes, and so that means the more trustworthy it becomes to larger economic actors who otherwise would be afraid to put all of their economic weight on the network."

WATCH: Bitcoin heads for winning month despite return of trade war fears: CNBC Crypto World