Sen. Bob Menendez charged with acting as agent of Egypt in superseding indictment

Sen. Bob Menendez has been accused of acting as a foreign agent of Egypt in a superseding indictment.

The indictment marks the latest federal criminal accusations against Menendez.

The longtime New Jersey lawmaker and his wife, Nadine, were previously indicted in New York on federal charges

Sen. Bob Menendez has been accused of accepting bribes and acting as a foreign agent for Egypt, according to a superseding federal indictment filed Thursday.

For more than four years through June 2022, Menendez, D-N.J., along with his wife and others "willfully and knowingly combined, conspired, confederated, and agreed together and with each other" to have the senator act as an agent for the Egyptian government, the indictment alleges.

The indictment also alleges that Menendez, who is up for reelection next year, "provided sensitive U.S. government information and took other steps that secretly aided" Egypt's government.

Menendez and his wife received thousands of dollars in bribes "in exchange for Menendez's acts and breaches of duty to benefit" Egypt and others, "including with respect to foreign military sales and foreign military financing," the indictment says.

It's the latest federal criminal accusation against Menendez. The longtime New Jersey lawmaker and his wife, Nadine, were previously indicted in New York on federal charges related to their alleged "corrupt relationship" with three businessmen from their home state to protect those men and benefit the nation of Egypt.

A spokesperson for Menendez did not return a request for comment. A representative for the Egyptian embassy did not return an email seeking comment.

Menendez has denied wrongdoing and has rejected calls to resign from the Senate. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and many of Menendez's Democratic colleagues in the Senate have also called on him to resign, including fellow New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has stopped short of demanding Menendez to step down, however.

Menendez has said he will announce whether he will formally launch a campaign when the time comes. Democrats hold a narrow majority in the Senate that will be up for grabs next year.

This is not the first time Menendez has faced federal corruption charges.

In 2017, a case against Menendez, who was accused of doing favors in exchange for gifts, ended in a mistrial.

At the time, Menendez broke down in tears he addressed supporters after the mistrial, declaring the day as a "Resurrection Day" for his political career. He won re-election the next year.