US Senate

Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, wife charged with bribery

By Dan Mangan,CNBC and Christina Wilkie,CNBC

Susan Walsh | Pool | Reuters
  • U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife Nadine have been indicted in New York on federal bribery charges related to an allegedly corrupt relationship with three businessmen.
  • The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. ET to discuss the indictment.
  • Sen. Menendez, a Democrat, is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife Nadine have been indicted in New York on federal bribery charges related to an allegedly corrupt relationship they had with three businessmen from their home state.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. ET Friday to discuss the indictment, which also charges the three businessmen: Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes.

Sen. Menendez, a Democrat who is up for reelection in 2024, is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and his wife Nadine Arslanian arrive for a reception honoring of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Mitsotakis in the East Room of the White House on May 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images
He and Nadine are charged with three counts: conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right.

Hana, Uribe and Daibes are charged with the first two of those criminal counts.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

US SenateNew JerseyDemocrats
