Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, wife charged with bribery

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife Nadine have been indicted in New York on federal bribery charges related to an allegedly corrupt relationship they had with three businessmen from their home state.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. ET Friday to discuss the indictment, which also charges the three businessmen: Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes.

Sen. Menendez, a Democrat who is up for reelection in 2024, is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

He and Nadine are charged with three counts: conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right.

Hana, Uribe and Daibes are charged with the first two of those criminal counts.

