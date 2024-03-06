Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell endorses Trump for president

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell endorsed Donald Trump for president.

"It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States," the Kentucky Republican McConnell said in a statement.

Nikki Haley suspended her candidacy for the GOP presidential nomination, leaving Trump on track to face President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the November election.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell endorsed Donald Trump for president, putting aside years of hostilities between the two Republicans.

"It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States," McConnell, R-Ky., said in a statement Wednesday.

"It should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support," said McConnell, who last week announced he would step down from his leadership position in the Senate in November.

"During his Presidency, we worked together to accomplish great things for the American people including tax reform that supercharged our economy and a generational change of our federal judiciary - most importantly, the Supreme Court," he said.

"I look forward to the opportunity of switching from playing defense against the terrible policies the Biden administration has pursued to a sustained offense geared towards making a real difference in improving the lives of the American people."

McConnell's announcement was issued minutes after former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, Trump's last major GOP primary competitor, suspended her campaign. Haley did not endorse Trump in a statement putting her campaign on ice.

