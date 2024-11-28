Shares of key chip suppliers jump as U.S. reportedly considers toned-down China curbs

Shares of key global semiconductor equipment firms jumped on Thursday after a report that the U.S. is considering sanctions on China's chip industry that stop short of earlier proposals.

ASML was around 4.3% higher in early trade in Europe. Tokyo Electron was up more than 6% in Japan, where it trades.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Washington is considering further measures to restrict sales of semiconductor equipment and AI memory chips to China, but that the new rules could stop short of earlier proposals that were seen as stricter.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more.