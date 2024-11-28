Money Report

Shares of key chip suppliers jump as U.S. reportedly considers toned-down China curbs

By Arjun Kharpal,CNBC

An ASML icon is being displayed on a circuit board, alongside the flags of the USA and China, in this photo illustration taken in Brussels, Belgium, on January 4, 2024.
Jonathan Raa | Nurphoto | Getty Images
Shares of key global semiconductor equipment firms jumped on Thursday after a report that the U.S. is considering sanctions on China's chip industry that stop short of earlier proposals.

ASML was around 4.3% higher in early trade in Europe. Tokyo Electron was more than 6% higher in Japan where it trades.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Washington is considering further measures to restrict sales of semiconductor equipment and AI memory chips to China, but that the new rules could stop short of earlier proposals that were seen as stricter.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more.

