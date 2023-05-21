Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Tests Positive for Covid

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Monday he tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from state visits to Kenya and South Africa.

Lee is 71 and has been serving as Singapore's prime minister since 2004.

"I am generally feeling ok but my doctors have advised me to self-isolate until I am asymptomatic," Lee said Monday in a Facebook post. "They have also prescribed me Paxlovid, an antiviral medication, because of my age."

Lee is 71-years-old and has been serving as prime minister of the Southeast Asian city-state since 2004. He was in South Africa and Kenya May 14-19, according to Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Singapore is coming off an April peak in Covid-19 infections.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said May 9 that only about half of people in Singapore aged 60 and above have kept up-to-date with their Covid-19 vaccinations, down from 58% at the start of 2023.