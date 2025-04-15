Singapore dissolves parliament as it reportedly announces general election on May 3

A release by the prime minister's office stated that Nomination Day will be on April 23.

A polling date will be announced by the returning officer later.

This will be Singapore's 14th general election since independence, and will be Lawrence Wong's first as prime minister.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday dissolved the city-state's parliament, as it reportedly declared a general election on May 3.

Prospective candidates will file their election papers on Nomination Day, after which there will be nine days of campaigning and one "cooling-off day" before polling day.

This will be Singapore's 14th general election since independence, and Lawrence Wong's first as prime minister. Wong became prime minister in May, taking over from Lee Hsien Loong who had helmed the Singapore government since 2004.

According to local media outlet CNA, the ruling People's Action Party is expected to be challenged for all 97 parliamentary seats. Voter concerns heading into this election include the cost of living, jobs as well as unemployment, CNA reported, citing a January survey.

The PAP has governed Singapore since its independence in 1965.



The election comes at a time of heightened global turmoil, as U.S. president Donald Trump charges ahead with hefty tariffs on friends and foes alike.



Referring to tariffs, Wong said in a ministerial statement on April 8, "We are very disappointed by the U.S. move, especially considering the deep and longstanding friendship between our two countries."

Singapore on Monday eased its monetary policy for the second straight time, as the city-state sees zero growth this year as a possibility after posting a lower-than-expected GDP expansion of 3.8% for the first quarter.