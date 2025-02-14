Money Report

Singapore's GDP expands by 4.4% in 2024, fastest growth since 2021

By Lim Hui Jie, CNBC

Singapore's GDP expanded by 4.4% in 2024, marking its fastest growth since 2021, government data showed Friday.

The economy had expanded by 1.8% in 2023.

For the fourth quarter alone, Singapore's GDP grew 5% year on year, higher than the 4.7% forecast by the Reuters poll, but lower than the 5.7% expansion seen in the previous quarter.

The 5% growth figure also surpassed advance estimates of 4.3% announced on Jan. 2.

The country's trade and industry ministry said that GDP growth for the year was mainly driven by the wholesale trade, finance and insurance, and manufacturing sectors.

However, the retail trade sector, as well as the food and beverage sectors in Singapore contracted, partly as people shifted their spending to overseas travel destinations, the ministry added.

Singapore's GDP growth forecast was maintained at 1%-3% for the full year for 2025.

