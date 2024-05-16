Slovakia's prime minister no longer in life-threatening condition after assassination attempt

Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico is expected to survive a multiple-shot assassination attempt following surgery, according to the country's deputy prime minister.

"Fortunately, as far as I know, the operation went well, and I guess that at the end he will survive," Tomas Taraba told BBC Newshour. "At this moment, the state of the operation should be that he's not in a life-threatening situation."

The Slovakian premier's condition has stabilized but remains serious, Reuters cited a hospital official as saying on Thursday.

No other official update on Fico's condition has been circulated. CNBC has reached out to the Slovakian Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Fico, 59, was gravely wounded on Wednesday after being shot multiple times following a political event in the Slovak town of Handlova. He was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital in Banska Bystrica for emergency treatment, according to his official Facebook page.

"This was a politically motivated attempt, and it took place shortly after the presidential election," Slovakian Minister of the Interior Matúš Šutaj Eštok said at a press briefing, according to translated video footage carried by Sky News.

A suspect has been detained, Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova said Wednesday in a social media update.

"The shooting of the prime minister is first and foremost an attack against an attack on a human being – but it's also an attack on democracy," she said in an officially translated video. "The police have arrested the perpetrator and will provide further information when possible."

Fico has served as prime minister of Slovakia for around 10 years across three mandates, heading the Smer (Direction) party. He most recently assumed the post following parliamentary elections in 2023 and in October pledged to stop military support for Ukraine and to no longer endorse further sanctions against Russia, Reuters reported.

His administration has also proposed a contensious overhaul and state takeover of public broadcaster RTVS, and a highly controversial amendment to the country's penal code that would, among other measures, eliminate the special prosecutors' office that oversees serious crimes.