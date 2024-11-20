Snowflake shares pop 19% on earnings and revenue beat

Snowflake reported better-than-expected results on the top and bottom lines.

The stock jumped in extended trading.

Snowflake shares on Wednesday spiked 19% in extended trading after the data analytics software maker reported fiscal third-quarter earnings that beat estimates.

Here's how the company did, compared to LSEG analysts' expectations:

Earnings per share: 20 cents, adjusted vs. 15 cents expected

20 cents, adjusted vs. 15 cents expected Revenue: $942 million vs. $897 million expected

Snowflake's total revenue rose 28% year over year in the quarter, which ended on Oct. 31, according to a statement. The company's net loss of $324.3 million, or 98 cents per share, widened from $214.3 million, or 65 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Product revenue, at $900.3 million, represented around 96% of total revenue. Snowflake called for $3.43 billion in fiscal 2025 product revenue, implying 29% growth. That is up from the $3.36 billion forecast management gave three months ago, which suggested 26% growth.

The full-year view also includes an adjusted operating margin of 5%, up from the 3% guidance in August.

Snowflake is focusing more on saving money, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy told analysts on a conference call.

"We've been creating centralized, more efficient teams for some areas and removing redundant management layers, which enables us to make decisions faster," he said.

But the company is not doing a major round of layoffs, Chief Financial Officer Mike Scarpelli said.

Snowflake had 10,618 customers at the end of October, having added 369 in the fiscal third quarter. Analysts polled by StreetAccount had expected 10,601 customers.

For years, Snowflake has put up with competition from cloud providers such as Amazon and Microsoft, but they also are key partners that provide the company with underlying computing resources. "Through our collaboration with AWS, we have booked over $3.9 billion over the past four quarters," Ramaswamy said.

Also on Wednesday, Snowflake announced a multiyear partnership with Anthropic, the Amazon-backed artificial intelligence startup and OpenAI competitor. It also said it had agreed to buy startup Datavolo for undisclosed terms.

As of Wednesday's close, the stock was down 35% so far in 2024, while the S&P 500 index was up 24%.

