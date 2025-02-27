Money Report

Snowflake surges 13% on earnings beat as company expands AI push

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Snowflake shares popped more than 13% after the data analytics software company posted robust fourth-quarter results and upbeat guidance.
  • Snowflake announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft Azure to offer access to OpenAI models on Wednesday.
  • Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy called the company the "most consequential data and AI company in the world."

Snowflake shares popped more than 13% Thursday after the data analytics software company posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share on $987 million in revenue, surpassing the 17 cents per share and $956 million in sales expected by analysts polled by LSEG. That reflected 27% year-over-year revenue growth.

"We see tremendous opportunities ahead to support our customers throughout their end-to-end data lifecycle, and we are laser-focused on delivering on this vision," said CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy in a press release. He called Snowflake the "most consequential data and AI company in the world."

Like its peers, Snowflake has pushed to offer new artificial intelligence tools to its customers as the race for advanced large language models and AI capabilities accelerates. It announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft Azure to offer access to OpenAI models on Wednesday.

Product revenue also topped analyst estimates, growing 28% to $943 million. That came in ahead of the roughly $914 million LSEG estimate. The company also said it anticipates $4.28 billion in product revenue for the year, ahead of a $4.21 billion estimate.

Guidance for the current quarter, however, came up short of estimates. Snowflake said it expects product revenues to range between $955 million to $961 million, versus a StreetAccount estimate of $961 million.

Last quarter, the company announced a multiyear partnership with Anthropic and said it had agreed to buy startup Datavolo for an undisclosed sum.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan said the results further boosted the firm's confidence in the revenue add from new products in the second half of the fiscal year for Snowflake and he views the company as set to become a long-term generative AI winner.

"By expanding the reach and accessibility of its core data platform to more avenues such as [large language models], Hyperscalers, etc., Snowflake can become core to the development of AI applications, evidenced by 4,000+ accounts using Snowflake AI/ML and Cortex AI's early momentum," he wrote.

Snowflake said it had 11,159 customers during the period, up from 10,618. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected 10,987. The company also said that Chief Financial Officer Michael Scarpelli will retire, but remain in the role until a successor is found.

Excluding Thursday's premarket moves, shares are up about 8% year to date.

— CNBC's Jordan Novet contributed reporting

