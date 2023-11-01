SolarEdge shares sink 24% after company offers weak Q4 guidance

Shares of SolarEdge tumbled on Wednesday after hours, following the solar product manufacturer's soft guidance for its fourth quarter amid demand struggles in the renewable energy sector.

Here's how the company did:

55 cents vs. 89 cents per share expected by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv Revenue: $725 million vs. $768 million expected by LSEG

For its coming fourth quarter, the solar producer reported reported expected revenue of between $300 million to $350 million. For the overall solar sector, it expects revenue to be between $275 million and $320 million.

SolarEdge warned Wall Street in October that its third-quarter earnings would come in below expectations, which sent its stock plummeting 30%. At the time, CEO Zvi Lando said that installation rates for solar panels had declined, though installation rates typically increase during the third quarter.

SolarEdge is based in Israel, but Lando said in October that the Israel-Hamas war has not impacted manufacturing.

The solar sector has faced headwinds over the past year as rising interest rates weigh on the demand for solar energy.

Other solar stocks dipped slightly after the bell Wednesday. Enphase Energy was down 7%, while Sunrun saw a 4% decrease.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.