Southwest and Elliott near settlement which would end proxy fight, source says

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management and Southwest Airlines are close to a settlement deal that would give the dissident sizable representation on the company's board, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The settlement could be announced as soon as Thursday, said the person. A spokesperson for Southwest did not immediately return requests for comment. An Elliott spokesperson declined comment.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.
