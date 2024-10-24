Money Report

Southwest and Elliott near settlement which would end proxy fight, source says

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 jet departs from San Diego International Airport en route to St. Louis on August 24, 2024 in San Diego, California. 
Kevin Carter | Getty Images

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management and Southwest Airlines are close to a settlement deal that would give the dissident sizable representation on the company's board, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The settlement could be announced as soon as Thursday, said the person. A spokesperson for Southwest did not immediately return requests for comment. An Elliott spokesperson declined comment.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

