S&P 500 futures are little changed after Fed signals it's unlikely to cut rates in March: Live updates

S&P 500 futures were little changed Wednesday night following a dismal day for the major averages, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a March rate cut is unlikely.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were higher by 31 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.14% and 0.25%, respectively.

In extended trading, Qualcomm shares slid more than 2% even after the chipmaker reported fiscal first-quarter results that topped earnings and revenue estimates, citing strength in handset chips sales.

Wall Street is coming off a poor session for the major averages. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 317 points, or 0.8%, posting its worst day since December. The S&P 500 slid 1.6% in its worst day since September. The Nasdaq Composite lost 2.2%, its worst session since October.

Those losses come after Powell in his post-meeting conference discouraged investor hopes for a rate cut as soon as March, sending equities tumbling.

"I think what he told us today was you haven't been listening," Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

"I think he's been pretty clear from the jump, from the beginning of this hiking cycle, that they would rather stay too high for a little bit too long, than cut too early," she added. "He has not changed his tune on that. The market continued to try to bully him into a different position. And today, he said, 'I will not be bullied. We call the shots.'"

Still, the major averages closed out January on a positive note, with each of the major indexes up more than 1% for the month.

On the economic front, investors will turn their attention to weekly jobless claims, the ISM manufacturing index and construction spending reports on Thursday. The January jobs report is set to release Friday.

Merck, Peloton Interactive and Royal Caribbean are reporting their latest results Thursday before the open. Mega-cap tech stocks Amazon, Apple and Meta Platforms report after the close.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Qualcomm — Qualcomm shares fell 2% even after the chipmaker posted fiscal first-quarter results that beat expectations. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.75 were better than the $2.37 per share consensus estimate by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. Adjusted revenue came in at $9.92 billion, topping the $9.52 billion expected by analysts.

Align Technology — Shares popped 10% after Align Technology reported fourth-quarter results that surpassed estimates on the top and bottom lines. The orthodontics company reported adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share on revenue of $957 million. Analysts polled by LSEG were anticipating earnings of $2.18 per share on revenue of $934 million. Align also issued a rosy forecast for first-quarter revenue.

Wolfspeed — Wolfspeed shares slid almost 2% after the semiconductor maker issued weak revenue guidance for the fiscal third quarter. Wolfspeed is calling for revenue of $185 million to $215 million, while analysts polled by FactSet sought revenue of $222.6 million. The company posted a narrower-than-expected loss and beat on revenue for the most recent quarter.

Weekly jobless claims expected to come in line with prior reading

Jobless claims is expected to have totaled 214,000 for the week ending Jan. 27, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. That's in line with the prior week when jobless claims also amounted to 214,000.

The data is due out 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Rate cut expectations get pushed out after Fed meeting

Interest rate cut expectations were pushed out Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said it's unlikely the central bank will lower rates in March.

Currently, markets are still pricing in a 36% chance the central bank will cut by a quarter percentage point in March, down from a 40.4% chance in the previous day, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Meanwhile, the chances of a quarter percentage point rate cut in May rose to a 58% probability, up from 54% on Tuesday.

S&P 500 futures open little changed

S&P 500 futures opened little changed Wednesday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were flat. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.05% and 0.15%, respectively.

