S&P 500 futures are little changed after major indexes post third straight losing day: Live updates

S&P 500 futures were little changed Thursday night after the major averages dropped for a third straight day.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 6 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.07% and 0.14%, respectively.

Applied Materials shares added nearly 2% in extended trading after the semiconductor equipment maker beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines. Ross Stores also popped more than 5% after topping second-quarter forecasts.

During the regular session Thursday, the Dow closed below the 50-day moving average for the first time since June 1 — which is a bearish signal for investors. The 30-stock index tumbled 290.91 points, or 0.84%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 declined 0.77%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.17%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield on Thursday rose to its highest level since October 2022. The move came after the July meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve suggested further interest rate hikes could be ahead as central bank policymakers remain concerned about inflation.

"Rates are not going higher for the right reasons in my opinion," Private Advisor Group's Guy Adami told CNBC's "Fast Money." "This is now a confluence of events going on globally. We're at levels we haven't seen in quite some time."

"If yields continue to move like they're moving, there's going to be some ramifications for global equity markets," he added.

The Dow is on pace for its worst week since March, lower by 2.29% through Thursday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is headed for a third straight week of losses, a streak that hasn't happened since February. The Nasdaq Composite is also set for a third consecutive losing week for the first time since December.

Meanwhile, the Dow Transports and Russell 2000 are each on pace for their worst weeks since March.

Elsewhere, on the earnings front, Palo Alto Networks will report Friday after the close.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Applied Materials — Applied Materials rose nearly 2% in extended trading after beating analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines in its fiscal third-quarter results. The semiconductor equipment maker posted adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share, greater than the $1.74 per share expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $6.43 billion, more than the anticipated $6.16 billion.

Ross Stores — The retail stock popped 5.7% in extended trading after Ross Stores topped forecasts for its second quarter. The discount store company reported earnings of $1.32 per share, better than the $1.16 consensus estimate, per Refinitiv. It posted revenue of $4.93 billion, above the expected $4.75 billion.

Keysight Technologies — Shares of the electronic design company dropped 7% after Keysight provided a bleak outlook for its fiscal fourth quarter. Keysight anticipates adjusted earnings of $1.83 to $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet called for earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion.

Read the full list here.

— Sarah Min

Dow Industrials and Dow Transports close below key thresholds

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Dow Jones Transportation Average ended Thursday on a negative note – and both indexes closed under key levels Thursday.

The Dow Industrials closed lower by 0.84%, while the Transports finished the session with a 1.04% loss. Both ended the day below their respective 50-day moving averages. It was a first for the Dow Industrials since June 1, and for the Dow Transports dating back to June 5.

The 50-day moving average is a technical indicator studied closely by chart analysts. When an index or a stock closes below that threshold, it may portend a downtrend.

It has been an especially ugly week in an already difficult month for the Dow. Both the Industrials and the Transports are on pace for their worst weeks since March.

-Darla Mercado, Nick Wells, Chris Hayes

S&P 500 futures open little changed

S&P 500 futures opened little changed Thursday night.

— Sarah Min