SpaceX cleared to attempt third Starship launch Thursday after getting FAA license

Elon Musk's SpaceX is preparing to launch its third Starship test flight as soon as Thursday morning after getting the launch license it needed from the FAA.

The company aims to reach further than the two previous Starship prototype flights that launched in the past year.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is preparing to launch its third Starship test flight as soon as Thursday morning after federal regulators signed off on the attempt.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday issued SpaceX the launch license the company needed to fly its latest Starship prototype.

SpaceX is targeting a launch window between 8 a.m. ET and 9:50 a.m. ET on Thursday. The company plans to livestream the launch, with a webcast beginning 30 minutes before the window opens.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Sign up here to receive weekly editions of CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter.

The company aims to build on the past year's Starship prototype flights, the second and most recent of which reached space in November. The test flights have had mixed results, with both rockets flying for a few minutes and achieving some milestones before ultimately being destroyed due to problems.

SpaceX and the FAA conducted an investigation into the November launch's problems, resulting in the company making changes to the monster rocket before the third attempt.

Additionally, SpaceX said it aims to demonstrate new capabilities with the third Starship flight, including opening and closing the door of the spacecraft, transferring fuel during the flight in a NASA demonstration and splashing down in the Indian Ocean.