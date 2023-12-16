Money Report

Spain is the No. 1 country for digital nomads in 2024—Portugal and Norway also land in the top 10

By Celia Fernandez,CNBC

Thomas Barwick | Digitalvision | Getty Images

Return-to-office mandates continue to make headlines, but remote work persists and workers continue to look for ways to travel and still hold down a job.

VisaGuide.World, an online free information guide to worldwide visas, ranked the countries based on various factors that directly impact the lifestyle of a digital nomad.

The Digital Nomad Visa Index ranked the countries based on the following factors:

  • Active visa availability
  • Internet speed
  • Taxation policies and tax-free length
  • Income requirement for visa applications
  • Cost of living in Euros
  • Global Health Score (GHS)
  • Tourism popularity
For years, Portugal has been the popular destination for digital nomads and expats, but it did not land the number one spot on VisaGuide.World's list.

Portugal has already announced several policy changes coming in 2024 that can be viewed as unfriendly to digital nomads, including an end to its non-habitual resident regime, which allowed a tax reduction for 10 years to new residents regardless of nationality.

No. 1 country for digital nomads in 2024: Spain

Spain is the best country for digital nomads next year with a score of 4.50 out of 5.

As of 2023, Spain's remote work visa allows people to live in the country for up to a year as long as they have an income of at least double Spain's minimum wage, more than €2,600, or $2,750, a month.

Pol Albarrán | Moment | Getty Images
Applicants must also have no criminal record in Spain or anywhere else for five years before applying, private health insurance, a one-year employment contract with a company outside of Spain and at least three years of work experience or a college degree in their field, according to Spain's Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

Earlier this year, Spain also announced that it was allowing spouses and families to join successful applicants of the digital nomad visa as they have higher wages than the minimum amount required.

The applicant must show an additional $1,000 more per month in income for one family member. After that, applicants must have an additional $335 per person per month.

For example, for a family of four to move to Spain, the applicant must show earnings of $4,350 per month, or about $52,200 per year.

Top 10 countries for digital nomads in 2024

  1. Spain
  2. Argentina
  3. Romania
  4. UAE
  5. Croatia
  6. Portugal
  7. Uruguay
  8. Malta
  9. Norway
  10. Andorra

Argentina ranked as the second-best country for digital nomads in 2024.

The South American country's digital nomad visa allows remote workers to stay for six months with the option to renew their stay in Argentina for up to a year. To apply, you need to have a remote job and a passport from a country that doesn't require an Argentine visa, according to The National Directorate of Migration.

Argentina ranked as the No. 2 best country for digital nomads in 2024, according to a VisaGuide.World report.
John W Banagan | Stone | Getty Images
Argentina ranked as the No. 2 best country for digital nomads in 2024, according to a VisaGuide.World report.

When the digital nomad visa was announced in 2022, the Argentine government also stated that applicants would receive discounts on airport transfers, transportation, hotel stays and co-working spaces.

It's still unclear what the income requirements are for remote workers to apply for a digital nomad visa in Argentina. According to the VisaGuide.World report, the Argentine visas also allow nomads to live tax-free throughout their stay.

The report also states that Argentina's high Internet speed and popularity with tourists are two additional factors that make this visa sought-after.

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
