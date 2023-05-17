Money Report

Speaker McCarthy Says He Thinks the U.S. Won't Default as Debt Talks Inch Forward

By Emma Kinery,CNBC

Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
  • House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNBC in an interview he does not think the U.S. will default on its debt as tense negotiations over the debt ceiling continue.
  • "I think at the end of the day we do not have a debt default," McCarthy told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Wednesday morning.

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNBC in an interview he does not think the U.S. will default on its debt as tense negotiations over the debt ceiling continue.

"I think at the end of the day we do not have a debt default," McCarthy told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Wednesday morning.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

