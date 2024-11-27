Stanford-trained wellness expert spent a year in Norway: 3 ways I ‘thrive on cold, dark or difficult days' of winter

Winter really can be the most wonderful time of the year, if you have the right mindset, says Kari Leibowitz.

A psychologist and Stanford-trained expert on shifting your thinking to improve your mental health and wellbeing, Leibowitz lived and worked in Tromsø, Norway, for a year.

In Tromsø, which sits above the Arctic Circle, the sun doesn't rise for two full months in winter. "I was drawn to the Arctic to try to understand how people who live through some of the darkest winters on Earth cope with the season," Leibowitz wrote in her book, "How to Winter."

What she found was that most residents of Tromsø don't dread winter at all — they look forward to it.

Here's what Leibowitz learned from her time in Norway about how to shift your mindset to actually enjoy the cold, dark days of winter.

3 ways to embrace and enjoy cold, dark days

1. Appreciate winter

When daylight saving time ends, we tend to brace ourselves for the change with negative thoughts about the colder, darker days ahead. This period is often called SAD season, for seasonal affective disorder, which affects many people.

Leibowitz suggests you shift your mindset from the start. Assuming winter will be miserable can lead to confirmation bias, which Leibowitz describes as "our tendency to look for and process information that supports our beliefs and mindsets."

"When the very thought of winter conjures only pessimism, this isn't just reflecting what winter can be like," she writes in her book. "It increases the chance that our winter will be gloomy."

You can use confirmation bias to your benefit by thinking things like "winter is wonderful" and planning special events like movie nights or candlelit dinners with loved ones. Scheduling these events around the time that daylight saving time ends can increase the chances of winter being a fun time for you.

Prepping your home for winter can make the season more enjoyable. "When the clocks change, choose at least one physical action to help ready your home for winter," she wrote.

Pull out your warm clothing and put them where they can be accessed easily. Stock up on warm drinks like hot chocolate, coffee or tea. And place candles around your home.

2. Make it a special time

Now that you're excited about winter, you can focus on making it a special time for yourself.

Leibowitz encourages you to play into the darkness winter brings by turning off the main lighting in your house and using twinkly lights, small lamps and candles to create a cozy atmosphere.

Plan special dates like Sunday dinners and have comfort foods on hand.

Leibowitz recommends using the wintertime to engage in "low-arousal-positive activities," which are designed to make you feel at ease. They include:

Meditating

Painting

Doing puzzles

Knitting

Taking baths

Reading

Slow walks

Creating rituals around activities like these makes the season a time to look forward to.

3. Get outside

Though it may be cold outside, you can cope if you prepare. Leibowitz has an entire chapter called, "You're not made of sugar."

With the right gear, you can enjoy being outdoors in the winter: "People who thrive during the season invariably find ways to spend time outdoors," she wrote.

"Whether skiing, swimming, hiking, or just walking their dog around the neighborhood, being outside is a meaningful part of their winter lives."

To start, dress warmly, layer your clothes and get waterproof shoes, she suggests. "Go on a winter walk. Before you leave, think about how you expect it to feel," she wrote.

Once you're comfortable heading out into the cold, try to stay outside for 15 minutes more than you planned to.

"During and after the experience, check in with how you're actually feeling. Did you expectations match reality?" You may enjoy taking walks in the winter more than you expect, Leibowitz says.

