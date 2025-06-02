Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Steel stocks surge after Trump doubles steel tariffs, Cleveland Cliffs jumps more than 20%

By Pia Singh, CNBC

The Cleveland Cliffs Cleveland Works steel mill facility in Cleveland, Ohio, on Oct. 20, 2024.
Dustin Franz | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Major steel stocks jumped Monday after President Donald Trump hiked tariffs tied to the metal.
  • Trump said Friday at a Pennsylvania rally he would double tariffs on steel imports to 50% from 25%, a move that inflamed trade tensions again and drew criticism from global partners.

Major steel stocks jumped Monday after President Donald Trump hiked tariffs tied to the metal.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Shares of mining company Cleveland-Cliffs popped roughly 22% following the announcement, while Steel Dynamics jumped more than 13% and Nucor was up more than 12%. The VanEck Steel ETF (SLX) rose more than 3%.

Trump said Friday at a Pennsylvania rally he would double tariffs on steel imports to 50% from 25%, a move that inflamed trade tensions again and drew criticism from global partners.

"We are going to be imposing a 25% increase. We're going to bring it from 25% to 50% — the tariffs on steel into the United States of America, which will even further secure the steel industry in the United States," Trump said.

Europe responded to the higher tariffs by saying on Saturday that Trump's plan "undermines ongoing efforts to reach a negotiated solution" and that "the (European Union) is prepared to impose countermeasures."

Trump on Friday also hailed what he called a "blockbuster agreement" between U.S. Steel and Japanese steel giant Nippon Steel.

Money Report

news 8 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Elon Musk's companies report positive developments amid his return to work

news 1 hour ago

Asia-Pacific markets rise after Wall Street looks past global trade frictions

He promised during the rally that U.S. Steel would be "controlled by the USA" and that no layoffs would occur. But Trump has refrained from calling the deal a merger, previously saying the "partnership" will create at least 70,000 jobs in the U.S. economy.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us