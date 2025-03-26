Stephen Curry teams up with Michelle Obama to launch sports drink

Stephen Curry and Michelle Obama have partnered to launch a new sports drink called Plezi.

Plezi is marketing the beverage as a healthier sports drink option.

It will come in three flavors, and be available nationwide on Amazon and in select grocery stores.

Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry is teaming up with former first lady Michelle Obama to release a healthier sports drink option.

Curry and Obama on Wednesday announced the launch of Plezi Hydration, through Obama's public benefit company, Plezi Nutrition. The drink adds to Curry's growing portfolio of off-court ventures as the 37-year-old nears the final years of his playing career.

The sports drink market is a crowded space, but Curry said the beverage's focus on health and wellness makes it different. The drink touts no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, less sodium than leading rivals and a full daily dose of vitamin C.

"We've created something with smart ingredients and unbeatable flavor, so people can fuel their bodies the right way. No nonsense, no shortcuts — because the next generation deserves better," Curry said in a statement.

The sports drink category is largely dominated by three main players. PepsiCo's Gatorade has 61% market share, followed by Coca-Cola's Powerade at 14.5% and BodyArmor at 11.8%, according to data analytics company Euromonitor International.

Curry joins the growing list of athletes and celebrities investing in the sports and energy drink market from the late Kobe Bryant (BodyArmor) to LeBron James (Mtn Dew Rise) to fighter and influencer Logan Paul (Prime).

The overall demand for advanced hydration is very strong right now, according to Howard Telford, senior industry manager for soft drinks at Euromonitor.

In the ready-to-drink sports drink category, volume declined to 2024, but sales rose due to higher prices, Telford said.

The category faces pressure from the rise of powder mix concentrates and oral rehydration brands such as Pedialyte and Electrolit that are challenging the dominance of traditional sports drinks.

Plezi said Curry was not only as an investor in the product, but he also helped on everything from the actual beverage to the packaging. His wife Ayesha, who has a culinary background, also helped with the creation and taste of the drink.

Plezi, which means "fun" in Creole, will be available in three flavors: lemon lime, tropical punch and orange mango twist. Curry's favorite flavor is the orange mango twist.

The drinks will be sold in California at Walmart, Albertsons and Safeway, and available nationwide on Amazon. The 16.9-ounce bottles will cost $2.29 each and contain 70 calories in a full bottle.

"We're excited to provide a delicious, healthier option for everyone who's trying to get active and stay hydrated," Obama, co-founder and strategic partner at Plezi Nutrition, said in a statement.

Obama launched Plezi Nutrition in 2023, with the purpose to "help raise a healthier generation of kids," following her "Let's Move!" campaign during her time in the White House.

Curry has also been an advocate for health and nutrition through non-profit Eat, Learn, Play, which he and Ayesha created in 2019. Plezi said it has collaborated with ELP on various events by providing beverages.