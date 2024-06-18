Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Steve Cohen is set to make a big push into investing in AI

By Leslie Picker,CNBC and Yun Li,CNBC

CNBC
  • Billionaire investor Steve Cohen's Point72 plans to launch a separate, artificial intelligence-focused hedge fund to capitalize on the boom.
  • The firm is aiming to raise $1 billion, with Cohen himself and Point72 employees expected to contribute.

Billionaire investor Steve Cohen's Point72 plans to launch a separate, artificial intelligence-focused hedge fund to capitalize on the boom, according to a person close to the firm's plans.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The new long/short equity fund, to be launched later this year or early 2025, will be focused on AI and AI-related hardware, the person said.

The firm is aiming to raise $1 billion, with Cohen himself and Point72 employees expected to contribute, the person added. This stand-alone public equity offering will live outside the main fund due to the need for a more-flexible net exposure, the person said.

Point72 declined to comment. Bloomberg News first reported on the potential offering Tuesday.

Cohen recently came out as a long-term AI bull. He has called AI a "really durable theme" for investing, comparing the rise to the technological developments in the 1990s.

The massive rally in AI-related stocks such as Nvidia has lifted the broader market to record highs this year. The chipmaker giant has topped a $3 trillion market cap amid the increasing enthusiasm, while any stock tangentially connected to AI has experienced a runup in value.

Money Report

8 mins ago

DJT shares tumble 13% as Trump Media stock sell-off accelerates

news 29 mins ago

How much money couples without kids need to get by in every U.S. state

"I don't see it as a bubble. I think the markets are discounting some of what we … think AI is going to do for companies," the Point72 founder said in a CNBC interview in April.

The Mets owner highlighted AI's role in enhancing productivity at basically every company. Cohen said his investment firm found a way to save $25 million by using large language models such as ChatGPT to improve efficiency.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Point72 oversees nearly $34 billion in assets as of April.




Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us