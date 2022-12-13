Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Await Wednesday's Federal Reserve Rate Hike Decision

Stock futures were flat Tuesday evening as investors await the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike decision in its effort to crush inflation, set to be delivered on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 4 points, or 0.01%. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 ticked up 0.01% and down 0.02%, respectively.

Stocks rose for a second day during regular trading on Tuesday, fueled by a cooler-than-anticipated inflation report. The November consumer price index was 7.1% on the year, less than the 7.3% gain expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The 0.1% increase from the previous month was also less than forecast.

The signal that inflation may have peaked was positive for stocks as it means the Fed may be one step closer to halting interest rate hikes or switching to cuts, which would fuel equities.

On Wednesday, the central bank will conclude its December meeting and deliver its latest rate hike. Investors largely expect a 50 basis point increase – or one half of a percentage point – a smaller bump after four consecutive 75 basis point hikes. A basis point is equal to one hundredth of one percent.

Chair Jerome Powell will also speak Wednesday, giving further clues about what's coming from the Fed in 2023. In previous meetings this year, traders have been sensitive to Powell's language, interpreting his tone as hawkish or dovish.

"The market obviously believes that there's going to be a pivot or a pause, that's what we saw today," said Steve Grasso, CEO of Grasso Global, on CNBC's "Fast Money." "If [Powell] puts a wet blanket on that, the market's going to sell off."

The Fed meeting is the final one of the year. The next central bank meeting will run from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2023.

Markets expecting a 50bps rate hike on Wednesday

Markets are pricing in a 50 basis point rate hike from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, its last meeting of the year.

The CME Fedwatch tool shows a nearly 80% chance that the central bank will raise its benchmark interest rate to 4.25% or 4.5%, which would be one-half of a percentage point from the current rate of 3.75% to 4.00%.

There's a roughly 20% chance that the Fed will go with another large, 75 basis point rate hike, according to the tool. That would mark its fifth consecutive hike of that size. One basis point is equal to one hundredth of a percent.

—Carmen Reinicke

Stock futures open little changed after Tuesday's positive session

Stock futures were flat Tuesday evening after markets were positive for the second day in a row. Traders are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, due Wednesday.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 13 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.06% each.

- Carmen Reinicke