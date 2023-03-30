S&P 500 Futures Rise as Stocks Wrap Up a Volatile, But Winning First Quarter: Live Updates

S&P 500 futures rose slightly Friday as the stock benchmark wrapped up a volatile, but winning quarter that saw more Federal Reserve rate tightening and a mini-financial panic spurred on by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 84 points, or 0.3%. Nasdaq-100 futures were basically flat.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up 5.5% and 14.8%, respectively, for the first quarter through Thursday's close. The Dow is down slightly. For the month the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have gained 2% and 4.9%, respectively, in March. The Dow, meanwhile, is up 0.6% through Thursday's close.

But it hasn't been a smooth ride. Stocks mounted a comeback in the latter part of March after the month began with the failure of two regional banks, a forced-takeover of Credit Suisse and a flight of deposits from smaller institutions. The government's backstop of the deposits of SVB, as well as Signature Bank, and the setup of a special lending facility for other banks, helped stem the crisis.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Primary credit lending totaled $88.2 billion while banks took out $64.4 billion through the Fed's new Bank Term Funding Program, according to Fed data released Thursday that covered the period from March 22-29. That total of $152.6 billion was down slightly from $164 billion the week before and a further sign the crisis was stabilizing as the month comes to an end.

The SPDR Regional Banking ETF ticked higher in Friday premarket trading, continuing its comeback from the contagion lows. The ETF is up about 5% from its March low.

Tech stocks were the big winner this month as investors rotated out of financials. The Technology Select SPDR ETF is up 9% in March, far more than any other sector ETF.

The recent rally is "helping to confirm the market's perception that the problems that brought the market to a crisis of confidence could very well be contained," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.

"The semiconductors, [which] have come to be viewed as an important bellwether for global growth, delivered a strong performance," Krosby continued.

Traders are waiting for the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. The Personal Consumption Expenditures index is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect that the core PCE, which excludes energy and food costs, gained 0.4% in February from the prior month and added 4.7% on an annualized basis.

Bank borrowing from Fed emergency programs declined

Emergency borrowing at the Federal Reserve's discount window fall last week, raising some hope that the banking crisis could be receding.

Primary credit lending totaled $88.2 billion while banks took out $64.4 billion through the Fed's new Bank Term Funding Program, according to Fed data released Thursday that covered the period from March 22-29.

That total of $152.6 billion was down slightly from $164 billion the week before. The Fed instituted the BTFP and relaxed rules on the discount window following the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in early March.

Banks generally don't like the use the discount window as it signals that they are under stress and can't raise capital in the private marketplace.

—Jeff Cox

Morgan Stanley calls MercadoLibre a top pick

Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Ruben reiterated MercadoLibre as overweight and named it a top pick, saying the Latin American e-commerce and payments company has "multiple sources for earnings upside."

"With new EBIT-level builds for eight MELI business lines, we see a durable base of profitable growth drivers," Ruben wrote. The analyst's price target also implies upside of nearly 40%.

— Sarah Min



UK economy defied recession expectations to grow in Q4

Hannah Mckay | Reuters

U.K. gross domestic product rose by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022, as the Office for National Statistics revised up its preliminary estimate of no growth.

The economy contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter, and the Bank of England had forecast the U.K. was entering a long, shallow recession set to last well into 2024. However, Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said earlier this month the U.K. would not enter a recession this year.

Despite that, Pantheon Macroeconomics' senior U.K. economist Gabriella Dickens noted U.K. real GDP is 0.6% lower than before the pandemic, versus 5.1% higher in the U.S., 1.2% in France, 1.9% in Italy and roughly equal in Germany.

"The [U.K.] economy likely will continue to flatline in the first half of this year," Dickens said, pointing to the drop in business investment.

That is despite the extension of government support with energy bills averting a hit to household disposable income and surveys indicating employment will hold steady, she said.

"The impact of the jump in mortgage rates on disposable incomes and residential investment also will build," she said, forecasting quarterly GDP declines of 0.1% in the first and second quarters of 2023.

— Jenni Reid

Europe stocks open higher

European stocks were slightly higher at Friday's open, with the regional Stoxx 600 index up 0.2%.

France's CAC 40 climbed 0.3% and Germany's DAX was up 0.2%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was flat.

Mining led sector gains, up 0.8%, with most sectors in the green. Utilities dropped 0.2%.

— Jenni Reid

China's March official manufacturing PMI reading beats expectations

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index for March was 51.9, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

That's slightly above expectations of 51.5 by analysts polled by Reuters, but lower than 52.6 seen in February.

Most components eased from February, while output, new orders and exports remained in expansion territory, government data showed.

Non-manufacturing PMI meanwhile was 58.2, higher than February's reading of 56.3 alongside notable rises in activity in the construction sector.

— Jihye Lee

Japan imposes restrictions on semiconductor equipment

Japan's trade ministry said Friday it will impose export controls on equipment used in chip manufacturing.

While it did not mention China as a target of these measures, the move falls in line with the U.S. push in October to restrict China's ability to produce high-tech chips as concerns rise that Beijing plans to use the material for military purposes.

Separately, the Netherlands has pressed ahead with export restrictions on advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment following political pressure from the U.S.

Japan said in the release that the measures were taken to "fulfill its responsibility as a technological nation to contribute to international peace and stability."

Shares of Tokyo Electron fell sharply after the announcement and traded 1.8% lower, while Nikon Corp erased some of its earlier gains and traded slightly above the flatline.

— Jihye Lee

CNBC Pro: Netflix and more? Analyst picks four stocks to ride out the volatility

Markets have been volatile on the back of the bank crisis earlier this month, with stocks swinging between gains and losses.

Amid the volatility, McFaddin said she's choosing companies that are "best prepared to weather these storms."

Here are the four stocks she says to buy, two of which are tech companies.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: Peloton shares are on the up — but will it last? Here's what Wall Street thinks

Shares of Peloton Interactive are making a comeback, with the stock up by 30% this year.

But many investors who bought into the connected fitness company during the pandemic are still nursing big losses; shares are down 93% from their all-time high in late 2020, currently trading around $10.40.

There's a new CEO in charge who is turning around the business. Will it work?

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about what Wall Street pros are saying here.

— Ganesh Rao

The Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation measure is due Friday

The February reading of the personal consumption expenditures price index will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.

Economists predict the core PCE gained 0.4% monthly, and that it added 4.7% from 12 months earlier, according to Dow Jones.

Though the consumer price index is the metric that comes to mind when most people think of inflation, the PCE is the central bank's preferred gauge for prices. St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard points to three key reasons why: First, the expenditure weights in the PCE adjust as consumers substitute some of their goods and services. Second, the PCE has more comprehensive coverage of goods and services, compared to the CPI. Finally, historical PCE data can be revised, he said.

-Darla Mercado

The SPDR S&P Bank ETF is on pace for its worst month since March 2020

Bank stocks took a beating in March, and the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) is about to wrap up its worst month in three years.

The ETF is down by 24.04% in March, on pace for its worst month since March 2020 when it shed 30.43%.

Turmoil in regional banks dragged the ETF this month.

First Republic Bank, is down nearly 89% in March. Shortly after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed, First Republic received an infusion of $30 billion in deposits from a consortium of institutions.

Another constituent in the ETF that's been roiled recently is Zions Bancorporation, off 40% this month.

Still, some names have managed to shine: First Citizens BancShares, which bought a large piece of Silicon Valley Bank, saw its shares rally 27% in March.

-Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes

The banking crisis shows there's 'clearly fragility' in the system, Evercore ISI's Julian Emanuel says

Equity investors absorbed a lot of bad news while navigating this month's banking crisis, but there could be more turmoil ahead, said Evercore ISI's Julian Emanuel.

"We suspect there's another at least, let's say, half a shoe to drop," Emanuel said Thursday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." "These things never tend to just be sort of one and done type events. And there's clearly fragility in the system that we didn't think was there a month ago. So it's something to look out for."

Still, the analyst said that "resilience in pockets of the market" has been encouraging.

— Sarah Min

Nikola shares fall more than 6% after the bell

Nikola shares fell 6.6% during after hours trading on Thursday.

The electric heavy-truck makers stock dropped after it announced a plan to raise $100 million through a secondary stock offering to the public. The company said that if the public stock offering fails to raise $100 million, a private investor has agreed to purchase the difference in shares.

Shares are down 35.2% year-to-date.

— Hakyung Kim, John Rosevear

Stock futures open flat

U.S. stock futures opened flat on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped by 23 points or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped by 0.02% and 0.05%, respectively.

— Hakyung Kim