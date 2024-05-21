Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 closes at a record, Nvidia earnings loom: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Tuesday night as investors looked ahead to the widely-anticipated release of Nvidia's latest earnings report.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures hovered near the flatline, as did futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.

In extended trading, Urban Outfitters gained 5% after the clothing retailer posted beats on the top and bottom line in its latest quarter. Homebuilder Toll Brothers inched higher by 1% after surpassing analysts' estimates and raising its full-year delivery guidance.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The moves followed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite's new record-setting closes on Tuesday afternoon. The broader market index added 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.17%.

Nvidia was at the forefront of investors' minds, as they looked ahead to the semiconductor giant's quarterly report on Wednesday afternoon. The stock has rallied nearly 93% so far in 2024 and added 0.6% during Tuesday's trading session.

The market rally has the potential to broaden beyond tech, but it will be important that the earnings season wrap up on a strong note, according to Charles Schwab's chief investment strategist Liz Ann Sonders.

"We do need earnings to continue to come in well, because last year was all about multiple expansion without any benefit from earnings," she said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" Tuesday afternoon. "I think earnings do need to continue to catch up to where multiples are."

Besides Nvidia, companies such as Target, Analog Devices, TJX and Raymond James Financial are also slated to post their latest results on Wednesday. Traders will also watch out for minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting, alongside April's existing home sales.

7 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished higher on Tuesday

Seven sectors out of the 11 total ended Tuesday's trading session with a gain.

Utilities led the moves higher, cinching a 0.97% gain for the day, followed by consumer staples and financials. On the other hand, energy was the biggest laggard, down 0.51%.

All sectors are less than 10% off their 52-week highs, while the tech sector saw a fresh record close in Tuesday's session.

— Lisa Kailai Han, Christopher Hayes

Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Urban Outfitters, Toll Brothers and more

These are the stocks moving the most in extended hours trading:

Urban Outfitters — The clothing retailer added nearly 8% after beating estimates on its first-quarter results.

Viasat — Shares of the communications company slid nearly 13% after Viasat posted a loss of 80 cents per share in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Toll Brothers – Shares of the homebuilder advanced more than 1%. Toll Brothers posted fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.55 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG called for earnings of $4.14 per share and $2.53 billion in revenue.

Read the full list of stocks moving here.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures for all three major indexes traded near flat Tuesday night just after 6 p.m. ET.

— Lisa Kailai Han