Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500, Nasdaq notch best day in more than a year: Live updates

Stock futures were little changed on Thursday evening, after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite posted their best day since early 2023.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 13 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures inched up by 0.02%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.04%.

In after-hours trading, Block surged more than 11% after fourth-quarter revenue surpassed Wall Street estimates. Carvana climbed nearly 20% after the used car retailer said it expects retail units to grow in 2024.

During the regular session, the major averages roared in a rally that was powered by Nvidia. The chipmaker soared 16%, catching a tailwind from winning quarterly results. The S&P 500 added 2.11% for its best day since January 2023, while the Nasdaq Composite popped 2.96% for its best session since February 2023. The tech-heavy index is within striking distance of its closing record of 16,057.44, registered in November 2021. The 30-stock Dow also closed at a record high, gaining 1.18%.

"Blockbuster earnings from tech giant Nvidia sparked the rally, but many sectors contributed," said Larry Tentarelli, chief technical strategist at the Blue Chip Daily Trend Report. "This is a very constructive breakout."

Indeed, 10 of the 11 S&P sectors were positive Thursday, with utilities being the sole loser. Industrials and health care closed at fresh records.

All three major averages are also now on track for winning weeks: The S&P 500 is pacing for a 1.6% advance, while the Nasdaq has gained 1.7%. The Dow is up 1.1% for the period.

Investors will now look to quarterly results from Warner Bros Discovery and Bloomin' Brands before the opening bell on Friday.

-CNBC's Chris Hayes contributed reporting.

Nvidia stole the show, but Thursday’s rally was fairly broad

Nvidia's 16% jump headlined Thursday's market action, but the major averages saw sizeable gains across much of the board.

The S&P 500 closed 2.11% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite added nearly 3%. Both indexes saw their best day in more than a year.

While tech was the leading sector with a 4.35% gain, industrials and health care each gained more than 1% and hit fresh record closes. Quanta Services was the big winner in industrials, rising more than 10%, while Moderna popped 13.5% to help lift health care. Utilities was the one losing sector, down 0.77%.

In another sign of how broad the rally was Thursday, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) touched a 52-week high and closed nearly 1% higher.

-Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out some of the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Intuit — Shares pulled back roughly 1% after the financial software company posted revenue of $3.39 billion in its fiscal second quarter. The result was in line with what analysts polled by LSEG had expected. Adjusted earnings came in ahead of Wall Street's estimate at $2.63 per share, compared to $2.30 per share anticipated by analysts.

Live Nation Entertainment — Shares added about 1% in extended trading. Live Nation reported revenue of $5.84 billion, surpassing analysts' estimates of $4.79 billion, per LSEG. The entertainment company also posted fourth-quarter operating income that was slightly below consensus.

Booking Holdings — The online travel company fell more than 4% even after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat, while room nights booked increased by 9%. Booking Holdings also announced it would initiate a quarterly cash dividend of $8.75 per share.

Read the full list here.

— Brian Evans

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures were little changed on Thursday after both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average reached record highs following a blowout earnings report from Nvidia.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 9 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 futures pulled back 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.09%.

— Brian Evans