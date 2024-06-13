Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 posts fourth consecutive closing record: Live updates

By Brian Evans,CNBC

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Stock futures were little changed Thursday, following a fresh record close for the S&P 500 and strong quarterly results from Adobe.

Futures tied to the broad market index slipped 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up by 0.04%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures inched down by 0.08%, or 30 points.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

In extended trading, software giant Adobe leapt 16% after fiscal second-quarter results surpassed Wall Street estimates. Adobe also raised its full-year guidance, making the company a standout compared to peers in the software space that are citing headwinds tied to macroeconomic trends.

Stocks are coming off a winning session that saw the S&P 500 notch its fourth-straight record close. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite also ended the session at a record. Hopes for a continued cooling of inflation have boosted equities this week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are on pace to end the week higher. The S&P 500 has climbed 1.6%, while the Nasdaq has added 3.1%. The 30-stock Dow is the lone laggard with a 0.4% decline.

Wholesale inflation unexpectedly ticked down by 0.2% last month, while economists polled by Dow Jones expected the gauge to increase by 0.1%. That follows a consumer price index reading that was flat on a monthly basis in May.

"I think the soft landing is still intact, but I think there's starting to be and could be jitters about [if] the Fed is staying restrictive for too long," BD8 Capital Partners CEO Barbara Doran told CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Thursday.

"The market on the surface is expensive at 21 times earnings, but as we know, that's a handful of stocks [and] if you take that out of the S&P 500, it's a lot cheaper," she added. "The question now is breadth." Market breadth measures the number of stocks that are rising versus those that are falling. When a greater number of stocks are climbing, that suggests a broad uptrend.

Money Report

news 28 mins ago

Roaring Kitty's GameStop stake grows to 9 million shares after selling his big options position

news 49 mins ago

Bezos' Blue Origin joins SpaceX, ULA in winning bids for $5.6 billion Pentagon rocket program

Elsewhere, shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla traded marginally higher after the company's board of directors approved a contentious $56 billion pay package for CEO Elon Musk.

Adobe soars following earnings beat, higher forward guidance

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Shares of software giant Adobe soared more than 16% on Thursday after the company's second-quarter results surpassed Wall Street estimates.

Adobe raised both its full-year earrings and revenue outlook. The company now forecasts earnings of $18 per share to $18.20 on revenue in the range of $5.33 billion to $5.38 billion.

— Brian Evans

Tesla shareholders reapprove Elon Musk's pay package

Tesla shareholders voted to reinstate CEO Elon Musk's controversial $56 billion pay package on Thursday, although the measure has to be settled in court to take effect.

The vote on Musk's compensation was one of several measures poised for a shareholder vote on Thursday, including a provision to reincorporate the company in Texas.

Shares of Tesla traded roughly 1% higher. Tesla stock closed nearly 3% higher during the regular session in anticipation that the pay package would be approved.

— Brian Evans

Stock futures are little changed on Thursday

Stock futures were little changed on Thursday, following the S&P 500's latest record-high close and strong quarterly results from Adobe.

S&P 500 futures ticked down 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.04%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked down 57 points, or 0.1%.

— Brian Evans

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us