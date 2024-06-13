Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 posts fourth consecutive closing record: Live updates

Stock futures were little changed Thursday, following a fresh record close for the S&P 500 and strong quarterly results from Adobe.

Futures tied to the broad market index slipped 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up by 0.04%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures inched down by 0.08%, or 30 points.

In extended trading, software giant Adobe leapt 16% after fiscal second-quarter results surpassed Wall Street estimates. Adobe also raised its full-year guidance, making the company a standout compared to peers in the software space that are citing headwinds tied to macroeconomic trends.

Stocks are coming off a winning session that saw the S&P 500 notch its fourth-straight record close. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite also ended the session at a record. Hopes for a continued cooling of inflation have boosted equities this week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are on pace to end the week higher. The S&P 500 has climbed 1.6%, while the Nasdaq has added 3.1%. The 30-stock Dow is the lone laggard with a 0.4% decline.

Wholesale inflation unexpectedly ticked down by 0.2% last month, while economists polled by Dow Jones expected the gauge to increase by 0.1%. That follows a consumer price index reading that was flat on a monthly basis in May.

"I think the soft landing is still intact, but I think there's starting to be and could be jitters about [if] the Fed is staying restrictive for too long," BD8 Capital Partners CEO Barbara Doran told CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Thursday.

"The market on the surface is expensive at 21 times earnings, but as we know, that's a handful of stocks [and] if you take that out of the S&P 500, it's a lot cheaper," she added. "The question now is breadth." Market breadth measures the number of stocks that are rising versus those that are falling. When a greater number of stocks are climbing, that suggests a broad uptrend.

Elsewhere, shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla traded marginally higher after the company's board of directors approved a contentious $56 billion pay package for CEO Elon Musk.

Adobe soars following earnings beat, higher forward guidance

Shares of software giant Adobe soared more than 16% on Thursday after the company's second-quarter results surpassed Wall Street estimates.

Adobe raised both its full-year earrings and revenue outlook. The company now forecasts earnings of $18 per share to $18.20 on revenue in the range of $5.33 billion to $5.38 billion.

— Brian Evans

Tesla shareholders reapprove Elon Musk's pay package

Tesla shareholders voted to reinstate CEO Elon Musk's controversial $56 billion pay package on Thursday, although the measure has to be settled in court to take effect.

The vote on Musk's compensation was one of several measures poised for a shareholder vote on Thursday, including a provision to reincorporate the company in Texas.

Shares of Tesla traded roughly 1% higher. Tesla stock closed nearly 3% higher during the regular session in anticipation that the pay package would be approved.

— Brian Evans

— Brian Evans