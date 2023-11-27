Stock futures are little changed as investors assess pause in November rally: Live updates

Stock futures are flat Monday night as traders analyzed the strong gains seen throughout November and the trading month nears its end.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added just 19 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were both near flat.

Shares of Zscaler slid nearly 7% in after-hours action. The cloud security company maintained its expectations for fiscal 2024 billings of $2.52 billion to $2.56 billion. Zscaler otherwise posted adjusted earnings and revenue that came ahead of expectations in the fiscal first quarter.

The moves follow a losing day on Wall Street. The Dow and S&P 500 both finished Monday's session around 0.2% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite inched down nearly 0.1%.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Monday's modest retreat comes near the end of November's strong trading month, which concludes with Thursday's close. The Dow and S&P 500 are on pace to finish the month 6.9% and 8.5% higher, respectively. The technology-heavy Nasdaq has climbed 10.8% in November.

Investors paid particular attention to stocks tied to online shopping during the Cyber Monday trading session. "Buy now, pay later" stock Affirm popped nearly 12%. Shopify jumped almost 5%, while Amazon advanced 0.7%.

"On balance, equities appear to be in pause mode following strong November returns and in anticipation of holiday spending trends," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "The tug of war between bull and bear camps remains balanced. And that, in our view, suggests that market chop is perhaps more the norm versus exception."

Traders will follow economic data on topics including housing prices and consumer confidence due Tuesday morning. On the earnings front, CrowdStrike is expected to report earnings after the bell.

Investors will also track a slate of Federal Reserve officials set to deliver remarks throughout the day. Those speakers include Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, as well as Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman.

Zscaler retreats as investors parse earnings report

Zscaler slid nearly 7% in after-hour trading as billings guidance took focus from an otherwise strong report.

The cybersecurity cloud stock beat forecasts of analysts polled by LSEG on both lines and issued a strong full-year outlook for earnings and revenue. But the company kept its expectations for billings unmoved for the year, pushing investors to reduce exposure to the stock.

Despite the slide, it has been a banner year for shares. The stock has soared 71.5% this year, while the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) has added just over 26.2%.

CrowdStrike, a competitor, also fell more than 1% in extended trading.

Both stocks hit highs not seen in at least a year during Monday's session.

— Alex Harring, Robert Hum, Ethan Kraft

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures saw muted moves shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Dow futures rose around 0.1%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were both near flat.

— Alex Harring