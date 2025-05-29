Stock futures are little changed as investors await more trade news and fresh inflation data: Live updates

Stock futures were little changed on Thursday night as investors continue to navigate a volatile global trade landscape.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back 30 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%, while Nasdaq-100 futures declined 0.1%.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Investors parsed fresh quarterly results in extended trading. Shares of clothing retailer Gap pulled back more than 16% after a weaker-than-expected second-quarter outlook, while cosmetics stock Ulta Beauty advanced roughly 8% on strong first-quarter results. Dell Technologies gained 5% on the heels of strong first-quarter revenue.

Back-and-forth trade news on Thursday capped wider gains for the market, with the major averages closing well off their intraday highs. The Court of International Trade on Wednesday night halted the majority of President Donald Trump's tariffs, before granting a stay on Thursday afternoon and allowing the duties to remain in place until next week.

The news is the latest dose of uncertainty for what was an already uneasy market that has contended with macroeconomic concern tied to tariffs and worry that the shakeup to U.S. trade policy could cause a recession.

Yet stocks are on the verge of closing out May with strong gains. The S&P 500 has added more than 6% this month, while the Nasdaq Composite has surged 10% in that time. The 30-stock Dow has gained about 4% on the month.

"I think as we head into summer that momentum can continue, [but] then that's where the hard data that may catch up to the weaker, soft data, could come into play," Ned Davis Research chief U.S. strategist Ed Clissold told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Thursday. "I think as we move through the second-quarter into the third quarter, there's still some good momentum in the market."

For the week, the S&P 500 has advanced about 2%, while the 30-stock Dow is up 1.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has advanced 2.3%.

Investors will also parse a fresh reading of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures index, on Friday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out some of the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Gap — The apparel stock plummeted more than 16% as lackluster second-quarter revenue guidance overshadowed an earnings beat for Q1. Gap expects Q2 revenue to remain about flat year over year. Analysts expected a forecast calling for a slight gain.

Costco — The wholesale retailer reported quarterly results that beat analyst expectations, yet shares were little changed. The company earned $4.28 per share on revenue of $63. 2 billion. Analysts expected a profit of $4.24 per share on revenue of $63.19 billion. Same-store sales growth and gross margins were above estimates as well.

Dell Technologies — Shares of the technology company gained more than 5% after first-quarter revenue surpassed analyst estimates. Dell reported revenue of $23.38 billion, while analysts polled by LSEG called for $23.14 billion. The company also raised its full-year earnings guidance.

Read the full list here.

— Brian Evans

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures were little changed on Thursday, as investors await more clarity on U.S. trade policy.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back 38 points, or 0.09%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.1%, alongside Nasdaq 100 futures.

— Brian Evans