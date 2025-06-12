Stock futures slip, but major averages head for winning week: Live updates

U.S. stock futures ticked lower on Thursday night, but traders prepared to end the week on a positive note.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 70 points, or 0.16%. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.18%, while Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.18%.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In extended trading, home furnishings retailer RH surged 19% after first-quarter adjusted earnings trounced Wall Street's expectations. The company also said it has been shifting sourcing out of China in response to evolving tariff policy.

In Thursday's regular session, the 30-stock Dow and the Nasdaq Composite each added 0.2%. The broad market S&P 500, which added nearly 0.4%, is creeping closer to the all-time high reached in February; it's less than 2% off that level.

The May reading of the producer price index helped lift the major averages, reflecting a gain of 0.1% from the prior month. That's cooler than the 0.2% increase economists polled by Dow Jones were seeking. Bond yields also eased, lifting investors' sentiment. Earlier this week, the May consumer inflation report also came in cooler than anticipated.

Nevertheless, investors' worries over the White House's tariff policy kept a firm lid on market gains. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled on Wednesday that the Trump administration would be open to extending the current 90-day tariff pause beyond the July 9 deadline for top trading partners – if they show "good faith" in negotiations.

However, President Donald Trump raised fears of unilateral tariffs, telling reporters, "We're dealing with Japan, we're dealing with South Korea. We're dealing with a lot of them. So we're going to be sending letters out, in about a week and a half, two weeks, to countries, telling them what the deal is, like I did with EU."

Stocks are on track for solid gains thus far this week, with the S&P 500 up nearly 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 0.7% advance. The Dow is tracking for a 0.5% increase. All three are on pace for their third consecutive positive week.

On the economic front, investors will be waiting for the preliminary June reading of the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment report.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Big sector winners and losers this week

Energy has emerged as the top sector in the S&P 500 this week, toting a 3.9% advance through Thursday's close. Top performers within the sector include ConocoPhillips, up about 8.6%; APA Corp, up 7.8%; and Halliburton with a 7.1% advance.

The industrials sector was at the bottom this week, on pace for a 0.7% decline. Top decliners in the space include United Airlines, off more than 8%, and GE Aerospace, which is on track for a 6.1% slide.

—Darla Mercado

Stock futures open little changed Thursday night

Stock futures were near the flatline on Thursday evening.

The S&P 500 futures opened 0.1% lower, as did the Nasdaq 100 futures. Dow futures lost 58 points, or 0.1%.

—Darla Mercado