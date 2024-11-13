Stock futures are little changed as postelection rally shows signs of wavering: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday night, as the major averages' postelection run began to show signs of stalling.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 7 points. S&P 500 futures were near the flatline, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.04%.

CNH Industrial shares jumped about 8% in extended trading after Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn told attendees at CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference that he took a medium-sized position in the agricultural equipment company.

On Wednesday, the 30-stock Dow and S&P 500 closed out the regular session near the flatline, with the former rising 47.21 points, or 0.11%, and the latter eking out a 0.02% gain. The Nasdaq Composite ended the session down by 0.26%.

Those moves come after the October consumer price index came in as expected, but nevertheless signaled the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation is yet to be won. Core CPI rose by 0.3% for a third straight month, with the 12-month rate at 3.3%.

Investors are deliberating whether a postelection rally following Donald Trump's decisive victory last week still has room to run after powering the major averages to new milestones. The Dow closed above 44,000 for the first time on Monday, and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite notched new highs.

Courtney Garcia, senior wealth advisor at Payne Capital Management, expects there's still upside to be had, given the cash sitting in the sidelines from investors awaiting more certainty on the market.

"I don't think the rally is necessarily ending any time in the short term, but with that new money to add, I think there's a lot of other areas of opportunity that still have room to run," Garcia said Wednesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

On the economic front, the October producer price index will be released Thursday, and the retail sales report is due out Friday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak Thursday in Dallas, Texas.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Elsewhere, Disney reports earnings before the open Thursday.



Thursday's inflation reading expected to show an uptick

The October producer price index due out Thursday morning is set to show an uptick in inflation.

PPI, a measure of what producers get for goods and services, is expected to show a 0.2% increase last month, according to a Dow Jones consensus estimate. That's up from no change in September.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, it's set to have increased 0.3%, up from 0.2% previously.

— Sarah Min

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

CNH Industrial — Shares popped nearly 8% after Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn at CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference told attendees he took a medium-sized position in the agricultural equipment company.

Cisco Systems — Shares inched lower by less than 1% even after Cisco Systems posted a beat on the top and bottom lines in the fiscal first quarter. The San Jose, California-based tech company reported adjusted earnings of 91 per share on revenue of $13.84 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG forecast earnings of 87 cents per share on revenue of $13.77 billion.

Read the full story here.

— Sarah Min

Stock futures open little changed

U.S. stock futures opened little changed Wednesday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 14 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.01%, while the Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.03%.

— Sarah Min