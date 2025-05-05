Dow drops 300 points as investors await trade deals, Fed decision: Live updates

Stocks slipped Tuesday after President Donald Trump's shaky commentary on global trade deals, dashing hopes that progress will soon be made on the tariff front. Investors also await the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 320 points, or about 0.8%. The S&P 500 shed about 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.7%.

Shares of Tesla shed more than 2% after the company's new car sales in Britain and Germany fell to their lowest in more than two years in April, even though demand for electric vehicles grew. Goldman Sachs shares dipped by less than 1%, pulling the Dow lower. Tech giants Nvidia and Meta Platforms also declined.

Stocks wavered after Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday afternoon, marking the start of negotiations between the two leaders since since Carney assumed office earlier this year.

Trump during the meeting walked back on promises that trade deals are on the horizon, saying "we don't have to sign deals." His statement contradicts Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments earlier this week. Bessent told CNBC on Monday that "we're very close to some deals," echoing comments Trump made himself on Sunday that agreements could come as early as this week.

Bessent had reiterated this sentiment in testimony to the House appropriations committee on Tuesday, noting: "Approximately 97 or 98% of our trade deficit is with 15 countries. 18% of the countries are our major trading partners. And I would be surprised that if we don't have more than 80 or 90% of those wrapped up by the end of the year, and that may be much sooner that."

To be sure, official trade deals between the U.S. and its trading partners have yet been announced. And while data issued on Monday from the Institute for Supply Management showed stronger-than-anticipated service sector activity in April, concerns around tariffs persisted.

"We'll probably go down to new lows, even when Trump dials back China to 50%," billionaire hedge-fund manager Paul Tudor Jones told CNBC on Tuesday." "He'll dial it back to 50% or 40%, whatever. Even when he does that ... it'd be the largest tax increases since the 60s. So you can kind of take 2%, 3% off growth."

Fed meeting

The Fed began Tuesday its two-day policy meeting, with a decision scheduled for Wednesday. The central bank is expected to widely expected to keep rates steady on Wednesday, with Fed Funds futures trading suggests just a 2.7% chance of the central bank cutting rates.

Still, traders will be listening for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on his economic outlook.

"Despite external pressure to lower rates, the Fed will likely hold strong on the current pause until we see greater clarity on the major economic factors impacting the economy," said Steve Rick, chief economist at TruStage. "As the impacts of tariffs settle in, we still broadly expect the economy to continue to shift towards a slower pace of growth than in recent months."

Trump says trade meetings with China will happen 'at the right time'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has not yet met with Chinese officials to discuss a potential trade agreement.

"They want to negotiate, and they want to have a meeting, and we will meet with them at the right time," he said.

He also indicated his administration was not actually going to strike trade agreements with every individual country, saying "we don't have to sign deals."

"For the most part, we're just going to put down a number and say this is what you're going to pay," Trump said.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Palantir — Shares tumbled 13.4%. Palantir posted $884 million in first-quarter revenue, while analysts polled by LSEG penciled in $863 million. However, earnings per share came in line with Wall Street expectations at 13 cents.

Ford Motor – The automaker advanced 3.2% on better-than-expected first-quarter results, reversing an earlier decline. Ford reported adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share on $37.42 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG expected earnings of 2 cents per share and revenue of $36.21 billion. To be sure, management suspended its 2025 guidance, citing "near-term risks, especially the potential for industrywide supply chain disruption impacting production."

Upwork – Shares of the freelance marketplace platform popped 19% after the company reported a beat for both adjusted earnings and revenue for its first quarter. Upwork also lifted its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings.

Trump belittles Canada ahead of Carney meeting in Truth Social post

President Donald Trump exclaimed in a Truth Social post ahead of his first in-person meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney that Canada needs "everything" from the U.S., while the U.S. does not need "anything" other than Canada's friendship.

"I very much want to work with him, but cannot understand one simple TRUTH — Why is America subsidizing Canada by $200 Billion Dollars a year, in addition to giving them FREE Military Protection, and many other things?" Trump said in his post, published at 11:23 a.m. on Tuesday.

"We don't need their Cars, we don't need their Energy, we don't need their Lumber, we don't need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain," Trump continued. "They, on the other hand, need EVERYTHING from us! The Prime Minister will be arriving shortly and that will be, most likely, my only question of consequence."

Tensions between the U.S. and Canada have been increasing.

Last year, Canada traded with the U.S. more than any other country except Mexico, with total goods trade totaling roughly $762 billion, according to the office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Canadian exports to the U.S. took a hit in March, however, while its exports to other countries saw a significant uptick.

Palantir slides after earnings

Palantir shares dropped nearly 12%, on pace for its worst day in about a year, as investors digested the defense technology provider's earnings report.

The company posted $884 million in first-quarter revenue, while analysts polled by LSEG penciled in $863 million. Earnings per share came in line with Wall Street expectations at 13 cents.

Analysts attributed the sell-off in part to concerns about Palantir's international growth outlook.

Tesla shares shed 2% as overseas new car sales fall to two-year low

Shares of Tesla slipped 2% on Tuesday, weighed down by a two-year low in new car sales in the U.K. and Germany.

Data on Tuesday showed that new car sales in April for Britain and Germany respectively tumbled 62% and 46% year over year. However, demand for electric vehicles rose in both countries.

The electric vehicle manufacturer has tumbled 32% in 2025. Tesla has increasingly faced competitive pressures from European and Chinese EV brands.

Trump tariffs are causing U.S. imports to plummet, hitting agriculture the hardest

The U.S. is seeing a nationwide export slump, with the domestic agricultural sector and top farm products including soybeans, corn, and beef taking the hardest hit.

A drop in U.S. exports to the world, and China in particular, that began in January now extends to most U.S. ports, according to trade tracker Vizion's analysis of U.S. export container bookings for the five-week period before the tariffs began and the five weeks after the tariffs took effect. U.S. imports continue to plummet as businesses cancel orders from China, reflecting a 43% week-over-week drop in containers through April 28.

According to data from Bank of America, there has been no big ramp in retail inventories after the frontloading that occurred earlier this year. Supply disruptions and "lean" inventories could be ahead, the firm said.

Stocks open lower on Tuesday

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 351 points, or 0.8%. The S&P 500 dropped 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.2%.

Market could hit new lows even if Trump dials back China tariffs, Paul Tudor Jones says

Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that the stock market could set new lows for the year, even if President Donald Trump backs down from the current levels of tariffs on China.

"For me, it's pretty clear. You have Trump who's locked in on tariffs. You have the Fed who's locked in on not cutting rates. That's not good for the stock market," he said.

"We'll probably go down to new lows, even when Trump dials back China to 50%," the hedge fund manager added.

The S&P 500's lowest close this year was 4,982.77 on April 8.

Trade deficit jumped to a new high in March

The U.S. trade deficit hit a fresh record high in March as imports surged with consumers and businesses seeking to get ahead of tariffs, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

The shortfall in goods and services totaled $140.5 billion on the month, up 14% from the February total and higher than the $137.6 billion Dow Jones consensus forecast. While exports raise just 0.2%, imports jumped 4.4% to $419 billion, pushed by a $22.5 billion increase in consumer goods.

On a year-over-year basis, the deficit has increased 92.6%, or $189.6 billion. The figures came just before President Donald Trump instituted 10% across-the-board tariffs on all imports and threatened higher duties pending a 90-day negotiating period.

Palantir, Ford among the stocks making moves in the premarket

Check out the stocks making moves before the opening bell on Tuesday:

Palantir Technologies – The defense technology stock fell more than 8% after it earned an adjusted 13 cents per share in the first quarter, matching analyst expectations, according to LSEG, while revenue of $884 million topped the $863 million that analysts were looking for. Palantir also boosted its full-year revenue guidance, but FactSet's StreetAccount cited a "lower magnitude of Q1 beat, weaker Europe, slowing customer growth rates, tariffs/trade tensions, and valuation" as causes of the decline.

Ford Motor – The F-series pickup truck maker fell more than 2% after it suspended its 2025 guidance, citing "near-term risks, especially the potential for industrywide supply chain disruption impacting production." First-quarter earnings and auto revenue came in better than expected. Other automakers also fell premarket, with General Motors and Stellantis dropping 0.3% and almost 2%, respectively. Tesla moved down nearly 2%.

Neurocrine Biosciences – Shares of the biopharmaceutical company jumped nearly 10% after its $572.6 million in revenue for the first quarter topped the $559.6 million that analysts polled by FactSet were expecting. Additionally, sales of Ingrezza, a medication used to treat movement disorders, gained 8% year over year to $545 million.

TD Cowen downgrades Church & Dwight

TD Cowen expects shares of Church & Dwight to lose steam amid broader macroeconomic pressure for the consumer goods sector.

The firm downgraded Church & Dwight stock to hold from buy on Tuesday, and lowered its price target to $100 per share from $117. TD Cowen's outlook implies roughly 8% upside from Monday's $92.78 close. Shares have pulled back more than 11% in 2025.

"Given the lack of a positive catalyst for U.S. inflection, low exposure to higher growth international markets, and CHD's valuation premium to peers, we believe a Hold rating is warranted," analyst Robert Moskow said.

Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors assess trade developments in the region

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed as investors assessed trade developments between the U.S. and countries in the region, with focus also on Asian currencies that reversed course to weaken Tuesday as the dollar appreciated.

China stocks resumed trading after the Labor Day holidays amid signs of Washington and Beijing taking a more conciliatory approach to resolving trade disputes after resorting to tit-for-tat tariffs.

Mainland China's CSI 300 index climbed 1.01% to end the day at 3,808.54, its highest level since April 3. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.7% to close at 22,662.71.

China's Caixin services purchasing managers' index came in at a seven-month low of 50.7 in April, compared to 51.9 in the previous month.

Over in India, the benchmark Nifty 50 fell 0.29% while the BSE Sensex moved down 0.22% in choppy trade as at 1.42 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 benchmark ended the day flat at 8,151.40.

Japanese and South Korean markets are closed for public holidays.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading:

Palantir Technologies — Shares dropped nearly 7% after the defense tech company reported first-quarter earnings that were in line with Wall Street's expectations. Adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came in line with the consensus estimate, per LSEG. Palantir reported $884 million in revenue, topping the $863 million forecast by analysts.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals — The biotech stock dropped 2% on disappointing quarterly results. Adjusted earnings came in at $4.06 per share, below the $4.32 per share forecast by analysts surveyed by LSEG. Revenue of $2.77 billion also missed analysts' estimates for $2.85 billion.

Mattel — Shares of the toymaker declined 2.5% after management paused its 2025 full-year guidance due to tariff uncertainty. Meanwhile, first-quarter results topped analysts' estimates.

Stock futures open little changed Monday

U.S. stock futures were flat Monday night.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped less than 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were just above the flatline.

