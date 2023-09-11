Stock futures inch lower following winning day for Wall Street: Live updates

Stock futures ticked down Monday night as investors come off a positive day.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 30 points, dropping nearly 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures both inched down 0.1%.

Oracle slid 9% in extended trading after missing revenue expectations of analysts surveyed by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. But the database software company beat Wall Street's consensus estimate for earnings.

The moves following a winning day on Wall Street. The Nasdaq Composite led the three indexes with a gain of 1.1%, while the S&P 500 and Dow added about 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively. It was the second positive session for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, and the third for the Dow.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Tesla climbed about 10% in the session following a bullish Morgan Stanley upgrade, while Qualcomm added nearly 4% after the semiconductor maker announced it will supply 5G modems for Apple smartphones through 2026.

A gain of more than 1% in Walt Disney gave the Dow upward momentum. Disney's advance came after CNBC's David Faber cited sources saying the entertainment giant reached a deal with Charter Communications over a disagreement that caused cable disruptions.

Investors will watch Tuesday for data on small businesses. But much attention is focused on key inflation data due later in the week, with the consumer price index expected Wednesday and the producer price index slated for Thursday.

Both data points come ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. Exactly 93% of market participants are expecting the central bank to keep interest rates steady at the meeting as of Monday evening, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that there was a consensus within the Fed to not hike rates this month.

"The menu of economic reports this week offers several tempting entrees for analysts to sink their teeth into," said Pete Biebel, senior vice president at Benjamin F. Edwards. "If any of those reports come in much worse than expectations, it will likely cause a bit of market indigestion."

Investors may be 'overlooking' Nvidia AI catalysts

Nvidia's "underappreciated" pipeline of generative artificial intelligence products could spell major upside ahead for its stock despite its 8% pullback so far this month, according to Bank of America.

"In part, NVDA's compressed valuation already reflects investor concerns about sustainability of genAI capex, geopolitical concerns (China restrictions) and (overstated) competitive risks from AMD/INTC," analyst Vivek Arya said when listing the stock as a top pick.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read the full story here.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Investors react to latest earnings reports

A handful of stocks moved in extended trading after reporting earnings.

Oracle dropped more than 9% after the bell following a mixed report for the fiscal first quarter. The company beat expectations of analysts polled by LSEG for earnings per share by 4 cents, coming in at $1.19 when adjusted. But revenue came in slightly below consensus, with Oracle posting $12.45 billion despite analysts anticipating $12.47 billion.

Meanwhile, retailer Casey's General Stores was up more than 3%. The retailer blew past earnings expectations, posting $4.52 per share on a consensus estimate of $3.36 from analysts polled by FactSet. That took attention away from revenue, with the company reporting $3.87 billion while Wall Street expected $3.9 billion.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures are little changed shortly after 6 p.m. ET. Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 all traded near flat.

— Alex Harring