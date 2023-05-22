Stock Futures Are Up Slightly as Wall Street Watches for Debt Ceiling Progress: Live Updates

Source: NYSE

Stock futures are modestly higher Monday night as investors awaited updates on debt ceiling negotiations from the evening meeting between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 30 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures each also gained 0.1%.

Biden told a pool of reporters that he's optimistic progress will be made on an agreement and they should be looking at closing tax loopholes to make sure the wealthy pay a fair share. McCarthy said he was looking forward to finding common ground, after saying earlier in the day that "decisions have to be made" at this meeting.

The meeting comes with just 10 days until June 1, which is the earliest date that the U.S. could default, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

"Certainly, the debt ceiling's been weighing on investors," said Phillip Colmar, partner and global strategist at MRB Partners. "It's probably an 11th-hour deal, but if it is earlier than that, I think that would be encouraging."

The meeting follows a mixed session for Wall Street as investors followed the latest updates out of resumed debt ceiling negotiations. The Dow lost about 0.4%, while the S&P 500 finished little changed. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.5%. The tech-heavy index touched its highest intraday level and highest close since August.

Investors will watch Tuesday for a batch of corporate quarterly earnings from retail stocks including Lowe's, BJ's Wholesale and Dick's Sporting Goods. On the economic front, they will follow morning data on the manufacturing and services sectors as well as new home sales.

These are the sectors most likely to be hardest hit in a debt-ceiling drawdown, according to RBC’s Lori Calvasina

Investors have turned their focus on the debt ceiling as the next potential cue for a market decline as President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meet Monday evening.

Financials, energy, materials and industrials were among the worst performing sectors in the S&P 500 in previous debt ceiling-related drawdowns, Lori Calvasina of RBC Capital Markets said on CNBC's "Fast Money" Monday night. She cited the firm's analysis of drawdowns around the debt ceiling dating back to 2011.

Defensive sectors held up the best during these declines, with health care as the worst performing corner of that sector. Tech and growth sectors were "smack dab in the middle," said Calvasina, RBC's head of U.S. equity strategy.

"I do think tech gets hurt, but it probably holds up better than some of those more cyclically oriented areas if we don't get a deal," she added.

— Darla Mercado

McCarthy and Biden meet as debt ceiling looms on markets

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke to reporters around when they were scheduled to meet about the debt ceiling.

Biden said he was hopeful about progress and emphasized the need to ensure tax loopholes are closed so wealthy people pay a fair share of taxes. McCarthy said he was looking forward to finding common ground, after saying earlier in the day that decisions have to be made at the meeting.

Investors have been watching for updates on progress out of debt ceiling negotiations amid concerns for what a default could mean for the economy.

— Alex Harring

Yellen's latest guidance: 'Highly likely' Treasury will be unable to cover debts in early June

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has just released a new letter to congressional leaders with updated guidance on the earliest date that the U.S. could be at serious risk of a debt default.

The date remains June 1 in the new letter, the same date it's been since the start of May. But the new message contains two key differences from a very similar letter Yellen penned on May 15.

"With an additional week of information now available, I am writing to note that we estimate that it is highly likely that Treasury will no longer be able to satisfy all of the government's obligations if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by earlyJune, and potentially as early as June 1," writes Yellen.

The phrase "highly likely" is new. Last week Yellen wrote that it was merely "likely."

Yellen also removed an entire sentence from last week's letter that said emergency measures Treasury is currently taking could help to push that June deadline out.

"The actual date Treasury exhausts extraordinary measures could be a number of days or weeks later than these estimates," read Yellen's May 15 letter to congressional leaders.

The new letter comes as President Joe Biden is about to meet face to face with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, part of an increasingly urgent effort to reach a bipartisan compromise deal.

— Christina Wilkie

Stock futures are up slightly

Stock futures were modestly higher shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were all up 0.1%.

— Alex Harring