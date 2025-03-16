Dow closes more than 300 points higher Monday, S&P 500 posts back-to-back gains: Live updates

Stocks rose on Monday, building on their comeback from a four-week rout on Wall Street exacerbated by President Donald Trump's chaotic tariff policy rollout and falling consumer confidence.

The S&P 500 gained 0.64% to close at 5,675.12, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.31% and ended at 17,808.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also advanced 353.44 points, or 0.85%, to end at 41,841.63. The 30-stock index was bolstered by gains in Walmart and International Business Machines. All three of the major averages posted back-to-back gains.

"We're in a near-term counter-trend rally," Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, told CNBC, adding that he believes the S&P 500's correction might conclude around the 5,400 level. That implies a decline of more than 4% from Monday's close.

"Not much more to the downside, but … I think that will shake off enough loose hands to allow the market to try to find a bottom," he continued.

Helping sentiment was the February retail sales report, as traders breathed a sigh of relief that the figures weren't worse. Retail sales increased 0.2% on the month, below the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.6% increase, according to the advanced reading Monday from the Commerce Department. But excluding autos, the increase was 0.3%, which was in line with economists' expectations.

The S&P 500 closed in a correction on Thursday, down more than 10% from its record high in late February. It then soared 2% on Friday as investors snapped up beaten-up technology shares.

Despite Friday's pop, it was still a brutal week for Wall Street. The Dow had its biggest one-week drop since 2023. The Nasdaq Composite remains in correction territory. The tech-heavy index was down 11% from its record as of Monday's close.

Investors are struggling to keep pace with Trump's fast-changing tariff policies, along with the aggressive cost-cutting efforts of Elon Musk's DOGE department, that have put markets in a tailspin and raised worries about corporate and consumer confidence.

Comments from the administration that some economic and market pain would be tolerated to overhaul most government agencies alongside global trade policy have also weighed on markets.

"I've been in the investment business for 35 years, and I can tell you that corrections are healthy. They're normal," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press." "What's not healthy is straight up, that you get these euphoric markets. That's how you get a financial crisis. It would have been much healthier if someone had put the brakes on in '06, '07. We wouldn't have had the problems in '08."

Bessent, who previously said a "detox" period could be needed to transition the economy off government spending to more private spending, added there are "no guarantees" a recession would be avoided.

"The US 'detox' of efficiency, deregulation, and trade may mean more market pain before visible GDP gains," wrote Derek Harris, portfolio strategist for Bank of America Securities, in a weekend note.

Brace for more volatility over 'at least the next couple weeks,' says Haworth of U.S. Bank Asset Management.

While stocks were on pace to post another positive session on Monday following their sell-off over the past few weeks, more volatility may be coming down the pike, according to Rob Haworth of U.S. Bank Asset Management.

"The surprising thing and the challenge for the market has been the fluctuation of tariffs with our biggest trading partners," the senior investment strategist said. "Volatility is probably in the cards for at least the next couple of weeks and could extend beyond that depending upon what the back-and-forth looks like when it comes to tariffs."

The strategist's remarks come as President Trump's temporary tariff exemptions for some goods imported from Canada and Mexico are set to expire on April 2.

National Economic Council Director Hassett says there'll be 'uncertainty' around tariffs until April 2

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said Monday that there will be economic uncertainty around tariffs for another few weeks.

"Absolutely, between now and April 2, there'll be some uncertainty," Hassett said on "Squawk Box," referring to the scheduled date for the Trump administration's "reciprocal" tariff plans to be revealed.

Hassett did say that there should be "absolute clarity" about the administration's goals once the reciprocal tariffs are worked out.

Standard Chartered slashes ether price target by more than half

Ether may not hit a new record this year after all, according to Standard Chartered.

The firm expects ether's recent weakness to continue this year, and although it sees its price more than doubling this year from current levels, Standard Chartered cut its year-end price target on the coin by more than half.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is down 42% this year and at $1,932, it is trading at its lowest level since 2023. For comparison, crypto leader bitcoin is down 10% year to date.

Egg prices are falling, but new headwinds loom

Egg prices have been declining as supplies rebound and no significant avian flu outbreaks have been reported so far in March. National wholesale prices for large white shell eggs dropped $2.70 to $4.15 per dozen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday.

However, consumers have yet to see relief at the grocery store. Despite the sharp decline in wholesale prices, retail prices remain elevated, with many shoppers still balking at record-high costs. Demand for eggs has fallen sharply in recent weeks, the USDA noted, as higher prices cool consumer interest. But with fewer birds affected by highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), supply is improving and grocers have made progress in keeping shelves stocked.

Looking ahead, seasonal demand from Easter could disrupt the market's downward trend. We will see in the coming weeks whether the holiday bump will create a price floor or if the decline will continue into the spring.

More than 90% of S&P 500 members track for gains

More than 9 out of every 10 S&P 500 stocks were poised to end Monday higher, underscoring the market's broad rally.

More than 470 members of the broad index headed for gains, as of shortly before 2:30 p.m. ET. The benchmark itself climbed nearly 1%.

Enphase Energy led the index higher with a rally of more than 9%. Intel followed, jumping more than 8%.

A handful of sliding stocks restricted gains for the index. Notably, megacap technology stock Tesla slid more than 4%.

RBC Capital Markets slashes S&P 500 year-end target

RBC Capital Markets cut its year-end outlook for the S&P 500 to 6,200 from 6,600 as concerns about economic growth continue worrying investors.

That implies just a 5.4% advance from where the benchmark finished last year. Currently, the S&P 500 is down more than 3% on the year.

"While we don't believe that a pullback beyond the 10% drawdown that has already been sustained is inevitable, we do believe that the path for stocks between now and December has gotten rockier with stronger headwinds," Lori Calvasina, the firm's head of equity strategy, said in a Monday note to clients.

Buffett's Berkshire hits another all-time high

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares climbed more than 1% Monday to hit an all-time intraday high of $782,494.9.

Shares of the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate have rallied more than 14% in 2025, compared to the S&P 500's 3.9% loss. The company first crossed the $1 trillion market cap threshold in August 2024.

Berkshire has had a history of outperforming the broader market during heighted volatility and sell-offs as investors embrace the safety of a sprawling empire that encompasses insurance, railroad, retail, manufacturing and energy with an unmatched balance sheet and cash fortress.

A new regulatory filing revealed that the 94-year-old investor raised Berkshire's holdings in five Japanese trading houses — Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo — by more than 1 percentage point each, to stakes ranging from 8.5% to 9.8%.

Incyte leads S&P 500 lower on Monday

Pharmaceutical stock Incyte plunged more than 11% at one point on Monday, and was leading the S&P 500 lower on the day by a wide margin.

Shares fell after the company released new phase three trial data for a skin condition treatment and said the drug trials met the primary endpoints. However, the drug was effective for less than half the trial participants who took the treatment.

Incyte stock is now on pace for its worst day since April 6, 2018, when it collapsed 22.9%.

Stocks making the biggest midday moves: Intel, Tesla and more

These are the stocks moving the most in midday trading:

Oil gains following Trump's warning that Iran 'will be held responsible' for any future Houthi attacks

Oil prices moved higher Monday after President Trump said Iran would be held responsible for any future attacks by the Yemen-based militant group known as the Houthis.

U.S. crude oil futures rose 40 cents, or 0.6%, to $67.58 per barrel. Global benchmark Brent traded 44 cents, or 0.62%, higher at $71.02 per barrel.

"Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!"

Global crypto funds register longest outflow streak ever

Digital asset investment funds logged a fifth consecutive week of outflows, totaling $1.7 billion for the week ending March 14, according to CoinShares. That brings total outflows over their negative streak to $6.4 billion.

It also marks the 17th day in a row of outflows, the longest daily negative streak on record, per CoinShares.

About 69% of the outflows came from U.S. funds. Bitcoin saw $978 million in outflows, followed by $176 million in ether outflows.

Year-to-date inflows remain positive at $912 million, though total assets under management have declined by $48 billion.

Homebuilder confidence falls in March to 7-month low

Homebuilder confidence declined in March as current sales and prospective buyers measures both fell.

The National Association of Home Builders Housing Market Index slipped to 39, down 3 points from the prior month and below the estimate for 42. A reading below 50 indicates pessimism. The March reading was the lowest in seven months.

In addition to the pullback in sales conditions and buyers, the level of builders reporting price reductions increased to 29%, up 3 percentage points compared to February. The average price reduction was 5%, unchanged on the month, while the use of incentives also was flat at 59%.

Barclays says downside risks are accumulating for consumer finance stocks

Barclays is warning that consumer finance companies could be hit as DOGE job cuts weigh on consumer spending.

"While DOGE layoffs alone would not necessarily drive recessionary-level credit losses, one outcome could be a more modest deterioration in credit performance similar to past credit normalization cycles," the firm said in a note Monday. "Lenders that are more indexed to non-prime consumers would likely be the most affected."

Barclays' analysis shows that American Express is affected the least by DOGE cuts on consumer credit, seeing 6% downside to 2026 earnings-per-share estimates, while Bread Financial has the most with 24% downside. It estimates Capital One and Synchrony Financial have 13% and 10% downside potential to 2026 earnings-per-share estimates, respectively.

"We believe COF's implied stress valuation still undervalues the accretion and re-rating potential from a DFS acquisition, while SYF's implied stress valuation makes it one of the cheapest in our lender coverage," Barclays wrote. "We continue to find the risk/reward attractive on both stocks."

St. Patrick's Day is typically positive for stocks, data shows

If history repeats itself, St. Patrick's Day could bring some much-needed green for the market.

The holiday — or first trading day after when it falls on a weekend — has historically been the best day for the S&P 500 in March, according to data from Oppenheimer's trading desk going back to 1950.

This year, the holiday takes place on Monday. On average, Oppenheimer data shows this session has seen a gain of about 0.3%.

The holiday comes this year amid a rough patch for the market as concerns around tariffs and economic growth have spooked investors. The S&P 500 is coming off its fourth-straight negative week, its first weekly losing streak of that length since August.

Stocks open little changed

Stocks opened around the flatline Monday morning.

The S&P 500, as well as the Nasdaq Composite, fell 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 36 points, or 0.1%.

Be patient through 'disruptive' political period, Oppenheimer's Stoltzfus says

While the constant flow of headlines out of Washington seems to be rattling the stock market,

investors should remember that change can feel "disruptive" but still end up being successful, according to Oppenheimer chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus.

"Skeptics might suggest a good outcome to all that's taking place is unlikely. In our view, based on what is economically at stake failure to negotiate and arrive at resolution is clearly not to be tolerated," Stoltzfus said in a note to clients.

The strategist also pushed back on the idea that soft guidance from some major companies, including Walmart, was a warning side about the U.S. economy.

"It's also important to recognize that cautious forward guidance by managements and cuts to anticipated earnings results by the analytical community ahead of earnings season have become standard practice since the Great Financial Crisis," Stoltzfus said.

Retail sales rise less than expected in February

Retail sales in February were up 0.2% month over month, well below expectations. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a 0.6% increase.

Excluding autos, however, they increased 0.3%, in line with expectations.

Affirm, Netflix among stocks moving in premarket trading

Check out some of the companies making headlines before the bell:

Netflix — The streaming giant advanced 1.5% on the back of MoffettNathanson's upgrade to buy from neutral. The firm said Netflix can monetize more than previously expected, in turn growing profit.

Affirm — The buy now, pay later stock dipped 13% after CNBC reported that rival Klarna will be the exclusive provider of such loans for Walmart. This takes away a coveted partnership from Affirm, whose Chief Revenue Officer Wayne Pommen referred to Walmart and partnerships with big merchants such as Amazon and Target as its "crown jewel partnerships."

Incyte — The pharmaceutical stock fell more than 14% after the release of phase three trial data for a skin condition treatment. Incyte said the trials of its drug met the primary endpoints. However, the drug was effective for less than half the participants who took it in the trials.

White House is heading off a ‘guaranteed’ financial crisis, Treasury Secretary Bessent says

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that the Trump administration is focused on preventing a financial crisis that could be the result of massive government spending over the past few years.

"What I could guarantee is we would have had a financial crisis. I've studied it, I've taught it, and if we had kept up at these spending levels that — everything was unsustainable," Bessent said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "We are resetting, and we are putting things on a sustainable path."

President Donald Trump has made getting the government's fiscal house in order a priority since taking office. He created the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, to spearhead job cuts and early retirement incentives across multiple federal agencies.

Still, the U.S. debt and deficit problem worsened during Trump's first month in office, as the budget shortfall for February passed the $1 trillion mark.

OECD cuts U.S. and global outlooks due to Trump tariffs

Escalating tensions between the U.S. and key trade partners will lead to lower economic growth for both the U.S. and rest of the world, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

"Global GDP growth is projected to moderate from 3.2% in 2024, to 3.1% in 2025 and 3.0% in 2026, with higher trade barriers in several G20 economies and increased geopolitical and policy uncertainty weighing on investment and household spending," the OECD said Monday in its interim Economic Outlook report.

"Annual GDP growth in the United States is projected to slow from its strong recent pace, to be 2.2% in 2025 and 1.6% in 2026," the report also stated.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly climb; 40-year JGB yield hits record high

Asia-Pacific markets mostly climbed on Monday, with investors keeping a close watch on Chinese equities.

Mainland China's CSI 300 closed 0.24% lower at 3,996.79, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.77% in its final hour.

In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 ended the day 0.93% higher at 37,396.52, while the broader Topix index rose 1.19% to close at 2,748.12.

Yields on 40-year Japanese Government Bonds, or JGBs, rose seven basis points to hit a record high of 3.007%. Meanwhile, yields on 30-year JGBs rose slightly to hit a 19-year high of 2.635%.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi index advanced 1.73% to close at 2,610.69, while the small-cap Kosdaq added 1.26% to 743.51.

India's benchmark Nifty 50 ticked up 0.35%, while the BSE Sensex increased 0.26% as of 1:20 p.m. local time.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 ended the day 0.83% higher at 7,854.10.

Trump reportedly says no exemptions on steel and aluminum tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump said he has no intention of applying exemptions on steel and aluminum tariffs, according to Reuters.

As such, reciprocal and sectoral tariffs will be imposed on April 2 alongside automotive duties, the report added, citing Trump's comments to reporters on Air Force One.

This follows the 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports by the White House, which came into effect last Wednesday.

Countermeasures swiftly came through from the U.S.' trading partners. For instance, the European Union said it would impose tariffs on 26 billion euros, or $28.33 billion, worth of U.S. goods from April.

U.S. retail sales data due out Monday

The U.S. retail sales report set to release Monday will give insight into the state of the consumer, at a time when investors have grown more fearful of an economic downturn.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect retail sales to have increased 0.6% in February, after falling 0.9% in January. Excluding autos, it is expected to have risen 0.3%, up from a 0.4% decrease in January.

CNBC Pro: A big markets week lies ahead

Wall Street is headed for a big week ahead, with investors desperate for any clarity on the macroeconomic picture that could put a bottom in for equity prices.

This week, the Federal Reserve is set to hold its latest policy meeting, while economic data will be scrutinized by investors lasering in on any signs of the consumer pulling back. Elsewhere, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will be in focus as he takes the stage at the GTC developers conference to speak on the future of artificial intelligence.

S&P 500 futures open lower

S&P 500 futures opened lower Sunday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid 87 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.22% and 0.27%, respectively.

