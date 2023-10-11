Stock futures inch higher as Wall Street awaits key inflation data: Live updates

U.S. stock futures ticked up Wednesday night as investors looked toward new consumer inflation data for greater insight on the economy.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 38 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures inched up about 0.2% each.

The major averages closed Wednesday's main trading with modest gains, marking a fourth consecutive winning session. The Dow advanced 0.2%, while the S&P 500 added 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7%, closing above its 50-day moving average for the first time since September.

The consumer price report for September will be released Thursday morning. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are forecasting a 0.3% month-over-month increase, and 3.6% rise from the prior year. Investors believe that the strength of inflation indicated in the report will play a key part in whether the Federal Reserve decides to maintain or raise interest rates at its two-day meeting beginning Oct. 31.

The data comes following a stronger-than-expected producer price index for September.

"[August's] CPI print was a bit stronger than we anticipated, though the downward trend in core inflation persisted. We would hope for that to continue, [but] will be keeping a close eye on the pass-through of higher energy prices into broader inflation in the months ahead should they persist," said Vanguard senior economist Andrew Patterson.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has raised questions of a potential oil supply crunch and a resulting rise in fuel prices if the geopolitical instability spreads to neighboring oil producers in the region.

Traders will also be keeping an eye out on jobless claims numbers for the week ending Oct. 7. Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic and Boston Fed president Susan Collins will be giving remarks Thursday afternoon, which could give Wall Street more insight into the central bank's stance.

Several companies will kick off the latest earnings season Thursday. Delta Air Lines and Walgreens Boots Alliance will release their results before the market open. Fastenal and Domino's Pizza are also scheduled to post their quarterly earnings.

More than 3 out of 4 of this year’s newly debuted stocks are trading below their IPO price

A bumper crop of companies made their initial public offerings this year, but many of them have since fallen short of their IPO price.

Year to date, 88 companies have debuted on the public markets, up 37.5% from this point a year ago. However, 76% of these stocks are trading below their IPO price. That includes sandals manufacturer Birkenstock, which had an IPO price of $46 a share, but ended up closing Wednesday's trading at $40.20, a 12.6% decline.

Kenvue and Instacart are also among the stocks trading below their offering price. Kenvue has tumbled 11% since it started trading, while Instacart is off nearly 17% since its debut.

-Darla Mercado, Gina Francolla

Defense sector remains 'lousy," according to Kevin Simpson

Defense stocks have jumped this week following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, with the iShares U.S. Aerospace and Defense ETF rising 5.8% week to date. Nonetheless, Capital Wealth Planning chief investment officer Kevin Simpson has sold off some of his Lockheed Martin shares as a result of the strength — noting that he remains bearish on the defense sector overall.

"We've been selling Lockheed since September for relative underperformance. That's how lousy this sector and the stock has been," Simpson told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Wednesday.

Simpson added that he is selling the stock on account of its underperformance compared to its relative price movement.

Reducing his exposure to the defense company "speaks nothing to what happened over the weekend; [it] speaks more to the fact that I think there's dysfunction in Washington, and it's going to take some time for them to get maybe their act together to do what we would all hope," said Simpson.

— Hakyung Kim

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Victoria's Secret & Company — Shares rose 1.1% after the company's third-quarter guidance came in stronger than expected. The company narrowed its forecasts for adjusted net and operating losses.

Microsoft — The tech company dipped 0.5%on reports that the Internal Revenue Service is seeking an additional $28.9 billion in taxes from the company. Microsoft said it would contest the claims and will take the issue to court if necessary.

Neogen — Shares of the food safety company gained nearly 4% after chief financial officer David Naemura purchased 10,000 shares, according to an SEC filing.

— Hakyung Kim

Stock futures inch up Thursday

U.S. stock futures opened slightly higher Thursday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 38 points, or 0.1%.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 also rose 0.1%.

— Hakyung Kim