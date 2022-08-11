Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stock Futures Are Flat on Thursday

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Source: NYSE

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading after the Dow Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed near flat following a short-lived rally on the back of another positive inflation report.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones added 24 points, or 0.07%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures each rose 0.1%.

Shares of Rivian seesawed in overnight trading after the electric vehicle maker beat top- and bottom-line estimates{

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rivian shares slip nearly 3%

The electric vehicle maker's stock fell nearly 3% despite topping revenue estimates in the recent quarter.

Rivian posted a smaller-than-expected loss and reiterated its full-year delivery guidance but cut its forecast for the year, noting that investors should prepare for a bigger loss and lower capital expenditures ahead.

Money Report

Business 16 mins ago

Japan Stocks Set to Rise on Return to Trade; Australia's SPI Futures Lower

Business 47 mins ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Charles Schwab Is Terrific

Shares of Rivian seesawed between slight gains and losses in after-hours trading as investors digested the report.

— Samantha Subin

Illumina, Olo shares sink

Shares of Illumina and Olo cratered after hours after both companies shared disappointing guidance.

Illumina's stock sank more than 18% after the healthcare company missed estimates on the top and bottom lines and cut its outlook for the full year. Olo shares slumped 27% as the restaurant tech company shares weak guidance for the full year and the current quarter.

— Samantha Subin

Thursday's postmarket moves followed a bewildering regular trading session that saw the major averages close flat or slightly lower after rallying earlier in the day following a better-than-expected producer price index report for July.

The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.58% to close at 12,779.91, while the Dow added 27.16 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 33,336.67 and the S&P closed 0.07% lower at 4,207.27.

Six of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished the session lower, led by healthcare, which tumbled 0.71%. Energy closed up more than 3% on the back of higher crude and natgas prices, helping to unravel the peak inflation narrative. Shares of Disney also rallied nearly 5% after reporting strong subscriber numbers and topping estimates in the latest quarter.

"I think there's profit taking today," said Sanctuary Wealth chief investment officer Jeff Kilburg. "...We didn't really have a pullback or didn't erase any of the gains off of CPI [Wednesday], but we just kind of had a bit of a volume discovery and a price discovery after this surprising one-two punch," of better-than-expected CPI and PPI data.

On the economic front, import prices and consumer sentiment data are due out Friday.

Major averages are on track for a week of gains

All the major averages are on course to close out the week higher as of Thursday's close.

The Dow ended Thursday up 1.63% for the week, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up 1.5% and 0.97%, respectively.

All S&P 500 sectors also remain in positive territory, led by energy which is up more than 6%. Financials and materials have both gained more than 3% since the week began.

— Samantha Subin

Stock futures open slightly higher

Stock futures opened slightly higher on Thursday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones gained 0.13%, or 43 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.14% each.

— Samantha Subin

Illumina, Olo shares sink

Shares of Illumina and Olo cratered after hours after both companies shared disappointing guidance.

Illumina's stock sank more than 18% after the healthcare company missed estimates on the top and bottom lines and cut its outlook for the full year. Olo shares slumped 27% as the restaurant tech company shares weak guidance for the full year and the current quarter.

— Samantha Subin

Rivian shares slip nearly 3%

The electric vehicle maker's stock fell nearly 3% despite topping revenue estimates in the recent quarter.

Rivian posted a smaller-than-expected loss and reiterated its full-year delivery guidance but cut its forecast for the year, noting that investors should prepare for a bigger loss and lower capital expenditures ahead.

Shares of Rivian seesawed between slight gains and losses in after-hours trading as investors digested the report.

— Samantha Subin

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us