Stock Futures Are Flat on Thursday

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading after the Dow Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed near flat following a short-lived rally on the back of another positive inflation report.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones added 24 points, or 0.07%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures each rose 0.1%.

Shares of Rivian seesawed in overnight trading after the electric vehicle maker beat top- and bottom-line estimates{

Thursday's postmarket moves followed a bewildering regular trading session that saw the major averages close flat or slightly lower after rallying earlier in the day following a better-than-expected producer price index report for July.

The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.58% to close at 12,779.91, while the Dow added 27.16 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 33,336.67 and the S&P closed 0.07% lower at 4,207.27.

Six of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished the session lower, led by healthcare, which tumbled 0.71%. Energy closed up more than 3% on the back of higher crude and natgas prices, helping to unravel the peak inflation narrative. Shares of Disney also rallied nearly 5% after reporting strong subscriber numbers and topping estimates in the latest quarter.

"I think there's profit taking today," said Sanctuary Wealth chief investment officer Jeff Kilburg. "...We didn't really have a pullback or didn't erase any of the gains off of CPI [Wednesday], but we just kind of had a bit of a volume discovery and a price discovery after this surprising one-two punch," of better-than-expected CPI and PPI data.

On the economic front, import prices and consumer sentiment data are due out Friday.

Major averages are on track for a week of gains

All the major averages are on course to close out the week higher as of Thursday's close.

The Dow ended Thursday up 1.63% for the week, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up 1.5% and 0.97%, respectively.

All S&P 500 sectors also remain in positive territory, led by energy which is up more than 6%. Financials and materials have both gained more than 3% since the week began.

Stock futures open slightly higher

Stock futures opened slightly higher on Thursday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones gained 0.13%, or 43 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.14% each.

Illumina, Olo shares sink

Shares of Illumina and Olo cratered after hours after both companies shared disappointing guidance.

Illumina's stock sank more than 18% after the healthcare company missed estimates on the top and bottom lines and cut its outlook for the full year. Olo shares slumped 27% as the restaurant tech company shares weak guidance for the full year and the current quarter.

Rivian shares slip nearly 3%

The electric vehicle maker's stock fell nearly 3% despite topping revenue estimates in the recent quarter.

Rivian posted a smaller-than-expected loss and reiterated its full-year delivery guidance but cut its forecast for the year, noting that investors should prepare for a bigger loss and lower capital expenditures ahead.

Shares of Rivian seesawed between slight gains and losses in after-hours trading as investors digested the report.

