Stock futures slip on Wednesday evening as traders brace for another inflation report: Live updates

Stock futures dipped as Wall Street looked ahead to a second key inflation report.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 90 points, or about 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures also lost 0.2%. Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.2%.

Stocks hit sell-off mode Wednesday as investors assessed a hot March inflation reading that fueled worries the Federal Reserve may implement fewer rate cuts than expected. Minutes from the Fed's meeting last month also showed that some officials remain concerned about inflation's path toward the central bank's 2% goal.

The surprising print — in which consumer prices grew 0.4% in March and 3.5% from a year earlier — prompted Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius to adjust the firm's call to two rate cuts from three in 2024. He now sees the first rate reduction happening in July.

"I am optimistic that we are rebalancing the labor market, and we will bring down inflation over time – for me none of those things have changed," he told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Wednesday. "However, what has changed is the timing of the Fed adjusting because that's going to depend a lot more on the month-on-month inflation news, which has clearly been disappointing."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average led Wednesday's losses, tumbling 1.09%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.95%. The Nasdaq Composite sank 0.84%. Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished the session in negative territory, with real estate bearing the brunt of the selling pressure and posting decline of more than 4%. The rate on the 10-year Treasury note topped 4.5%, while the yield on the 2-year Treasury surged close to 5%.

The market's next key inflation tests come Thursday with March's producer price index. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect wholesale prices to have grown by 0.3% in March, and 0.2% when excluding food and energy. Separately, weekly jobless claims are also due before the bell.

The early stages of earnings season continue Thursday, with results from CarMax, Fastenal and Constellation Brands before the bell. The unofficial start to the period commences with big bank earnings from JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup on Friday.

Real estate and utilities suffered Wednesday as Treasury yields leapt

Two rate-sensitive sectors of the broad market took their lumps on Wednesday as stocks sold off and the 10-year Treasury yield spiked above 4.5%.

Real estate slid 4.1%, making it biggest loser among the 11 sectors of the S&P 500. Though all of the underlying stocks within the sector were negative, SBA Communications, Extra Space Storage and Boston Properties all tumbled more than 6%.

Utilities also slumped, dropping 1.7%. AES Corp, Pinnacle West Capital and CenterPoint Energy dragged the sector lower; all three stocks dropped more than 3%.

Real estate and utilities can have a tough time in high interest rate environments. That's because higher rates raise borrowing costs for both real estate investment trusts and utilities.

Those sectors also become less appealing to income-seeking investors when rates are high, as they may be drawn to yields from safer Treasurys rather than the dividends coming from real estate and utility stocks.

-Darla Mercado

Regional banks crushed by Wednesday's market reaction to March inflation

It's not immediately apparent that regional banks fell as far as they did Wednesday in response to March's faster inflation and subsequent repricing of Treasury yields higher. After all, the S&P 500 Financial Index only fell 1.5% compared with a 1% drop in the S&P 500.

But the S&P 500 Financials contain all sorts of outfits, from the country's largest banks such as JPMorgan and Bank of America to credit card networks Visa and Mastercard.

Drill down closer to regional banks to find the S&P 1500 Regional Bank Index, composed of all those in the S&P 500, the S&P Midcap 400 and S&P Smallcap 600, to see it down 4.5% Wednesday. Examples abound of the carnage: Long Island's New York Community Bancorp was off 8.1%, Boston's Brookline Bancorp by 5.9% and Western Alliance Bancorp in Phoenix by 5.8%. West Virginia's MVB Financial tumbled 5.1% and New Jersey's BCB Bancorp by 4.5%.

Bank of America analysts Monday said investors will scour first quarter earnings reports from the banks for "potential areas of vulnerability in a higher for longer rate backdrop (commercial real estate, overall credit, deposit costs) while searching for a bottom in net interest income (NII; ~80% of revenues on average)."

— Scott Schnipper

Vertex Pharmaceuticals acquires Alpine Immune Sciences

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals dipped 1% in extended trading after the biotechnology company announced that it will acquire Alpine Immune Sciences for $4.9 billion in cash, or about $65 a share.

Alpine shares surged more than 36% after the bell. The biopharmaceutical company develops protein-based immunotherapies that treat certain autoimmune diseases.

— Samantha Subin

Stock futures open lower on Wednesday evening

U.S. stock futures were lower on Wednesday night.

Futures linked to the S&P 500 slipped by 0.2%, while Dow futures dropped 79 points, or 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.16%.

-Darla Mercado