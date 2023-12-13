Stock futures rise Wednesday night after Dow closes at a record high: Live updates

U.S. stock futures climbed Wednesday night after the Federal Reserve indicated multiple rate cuts in 2024, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at an all-time high.

Futures tied to the 30-stock Dow added 90 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

The Federal Open Market Committee kept interest rates unchanged in a range between 5.25% and 5.5%, in line with Wall Street's expectations. Market sentiment was buoyed after policymakers penciled in three rate cuts next year.

In regular trading, the Dow jumped by 1.4% during the main trading session to close at 37,090.24. This was the first time the 30-stock index closed above 37,000 and broke its previous closing high from January 2022. The S&P 500 added 1.37%, finishing above 4,700 for the first time since January 2022. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.38%. The three major averages all rose to new 52-week highs.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The central bank's commentary was a "tip of the cap to the fact that we're on a path to a soft landing — and maybe they will be able to ease policy more than the market expects in 2024," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird.

Mayfield thinks that the market rally from over the past six weeks and following Powell's comments is now "warranted."

"We're basically priced for perfection," Mayfield said. "We're probably at a point where risks are skewed a little bit to the downside in 2024, but a soft landing is certainly in the cards and the Fed's acknowledgement today does help justify the move in equities."

In extended trading Wednesday, shares of Adobe declined by more than 4% following muted guidance for 2024 earnings and revenue.

Investors will be keeping an eye on economic data on Thursday. Weekly jobless claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. November's retail sales and imports data are also due that morning, as well as October's business inventories report.

Invesco Solar ETF pops more than 5% as Fed issues rate cut outlook

The Federal Reserve's plans for three rate cuts in 2024 helped buoy the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) on Wednesday.

The fund jumped nearly 5.6%. The prospect of lower rates is good news for solar stocks. The industry is especially sensitive to high interest rates, which hurt the valuation of the companies and raise financing costs.

TAN constituent Enphase Energy gained 7.8%, while SolarEdge Technologies jumped 8.4%. Sunrun soared nearly 20%, notching its best day in more than a year.

Nevertheless, the stocks have had a rough year. Enphase and SolarEdge are off 59% and 71% in 2023, while Sunrun is down nearly 38%.

-Darla Mercado, Ethan Kraft

Three major averages on pace for seventh consecutive positive week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are all headed toward their seventh straight week of gains.

Week to date, the Dow and S&P are up 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. The Nasdaq is also up 2.3% for the week.

If the Dow manages to close the week in the green, that would mark its longest winning streak since Feb. 22, 2019, when it recorded nine straight weeks of gains. The S&P 500 would log its longest winning streak since Nov. 3, 2017 if it notches another positive week.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq would be recording its longest winning streak since Jun. 16, 2023 if finishes higher for the week.

— Hakyung Kim

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the stocks making the biggest moves in post-market trading.

Adobe — Shares plunged by more than 5% after issuing light full-year earnings and revenue guidance for 2024. The company issued a revenue forecast between $21.3 billion to $21.5 billion in 2024. Analysts had estimated $21.73 billion, according to FactSet.

Vir Biotechnology — The immunology company shed 2.4% after announcing various cost-cutting measures, including a reduction of around 12% of its workforce.

— Hakyung Kim

Stock futures open near the flatline

U.S. stock futures opened barely changed Wednesday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added just 2 points, or 0.01%.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.02% and 0.06%, respectively.

— Hakyung Kim