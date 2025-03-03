Dow tumbles again, loses more than 1,300 points in two days as Trump ignites trade war: Live updates

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled for a second day as President Donald Trump's tariffs left investors fearful of potential shockwaves for the economy.

The blue-chip average dropped 670.25 points, or 1.55%, building on Monday's plunge of nearly 650 points. The Dow ended the session at 42,520.99. The S&P 500 dropped 1.22% and closed at 5,778.15 after notching its worst day of the year in the prior session. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.35% and finished at 18,285.16.

At their worst levels, the Dow fell more than 840 points and the S&P 500 slid 2%. The Nasdaq had dropped more than 2% at its lowest and at points flirted with correction territory, a term that refers to an index falling 10% from a recent high. More than 4 out of 5 S&P 500 stocks ended the day lower. Some investors scooped up shares like Nvidia that have been battered this year.

Tuesday's drop came after Trump instituted 25% duties on Canada and Mexico that took effect at midnight. He also slapped an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods. China retaliated with additional tariffs of up to 15% on some U.S. products, while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the U.S.' southern neighbor would respond with tariffs and other measures that would be announced this weekend.

After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country would also put a 25% levy on U.S. goods, Trump said in response that he would add even higher tariffs on the country.

Shares of companies with significant imports came under pressure. Shares of GM and Ford dropped more than 4% and nearly 3%, respectively. Chipotle, which sources about half of its avocados from Mexico, slipped 2%. Target shed 3% with its CEO saying prices for some produce would be going higher in the next few days because of the tariffs.

This week's decline pushed the S&P 500 into the red for 2025 and brought the Dow to the flatline on the year. Because investors hoped that a last-minute deal could be reached to sidestep the full taxes on Mexico and Canada, losses steepened in Monday's session after Trump confirmed the long-awaited levies were coming.

"I'm calling it a conditional correction," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. "It's really based on one condition: By how much Trump is going to retain the tariffs."

Paired with soft economic data released recently, the tariffs have given market participants further reason for worry about the health of the U.S. economy. Bank and retail stocks led the way down on Tuesday as investors feared that the levies could lead to another hit on economic growth.

With Tuesday's losses, the S&P 500 now trades below where it finished on Election Day in November, when Trump won his second term in office. Traders will closely monitor Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night for statements about the tariffs, which were a core pillar of his campaign.

Stocks close lower

The three major indexes finished Tuesday's session in the red.

The Dow and S&P 500 slid 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back nearly 0.4%.

— Alex Harring

Some of the market's biggest losers pare back their losses

Among the stocks clawing back their losses from earlier in Tuesday's session were the day's biggest losers.

Tuesday afternoon saw notable bounceback activity, with Monday's worst-performing decile of S&P 500 stocks trading an average of 4.5% from their intraday lows on Tuesdays.

Shares of Super Micro Computer, for instance, opened Tuesday in negative territory after sliding 13% on Monday. Shares were last trading 10% higher, while during their lows of the day they were over 4% in the red.

Likewise, AI darling Nvidia was nearly 4% lower earlier in the day but was last up nearly 4% and trading at its session highs. Palantir was down around 5% by mid-morning but was last up 4% on the day.

Enphase Energy also had one of the biggest upside swings and was earlier down more than 4%. The solar stock was last trading more than 10% higher.

— Nicholas Wells, Lisa Kailai Han

Stocks well off lows as final trading hour kicks off

Stocks regained much lost ground in afternoon trading.

The Dow and S&P 500 were down just 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively, shortly after 3 p.m. ET. Both dropped around 2% at session lows.

The Nasdaq Composite rallied 0.9%, a notable swing after tumbling more than 2% at its worst point in the trading day.

— Alex Harring

Best Buy on track for worst day since 2020

Best Buy shares fell more than 12% in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, a move lower that put the stock on pace for its worst day in nearly five years.

If the stock were to close around this level, it would see its largest percentage decrease in a single day since March 12, 2020, when it fell 15.3%.

The decline comes on the heels of the company's chief executive, Corie Barry, warning on an earnings call with analysts that U.S. President Donald Trump's 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and additional 10% tariff on goods from China could lead to higher prices for consumers. For the fourth quarter, the retailer's earnings and revenue topped Wall Street estimates.

"We expect our vendors across our entire assortment will pass along some level of tariff costs to retailers, making price increases for American consumers highly likely," the CEO said during the call.

— Sean Conlon, Russell Leung

Look toward defensive sectors, says Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Monica Guerra, head of U.S. policy at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, advises looking toward safe assets and defensive sectors amid the heightened uncertainty from President Donald Trump's trade war.

"The markets today are emblematic of where to go, and that's to consider more safe assets, staying in defensives — you're looking at utilities, real estate — very low exposure to tariffs," she said during a keynote address at a conference for the National Association for Business Economics.

Tariffs will present a drag on growth and present inflation risks, she added.

"This is a multifaceted policy, and I think that markets are considering all the potential options," Guerra added.

— Hakyung Kim

Nasdaq mitigates losses

The Nasdaq Composite was able to see smaller losses than the other two major averages in Tuesday's session as some tech names notched notable gains.

Nvidia and Alphabet each gained more than 2%. Outside of megacap tech, Super Micro Computer popped nearly 10%.

To be sure, not all tech names were rising and the index was still down about 0.3% in afternoon trading. Notably, Meta Platforms and Tesla slid more than 3% and 4%, respectively.

— Alex Harring

Stocks making the biggest midday moves: Best Buy, Walgreens Boots Alliance and more

These are the stocks moving the most in midday trading:

Best Buy — The consumer electronics retail stock plunged 14% after CEO Corie Barry warned of higher prices for U.S. consumers on the back of President Donald Trump's new China and Mexico tariffs.

Walgreens Boots Alliance — The pharmacy retail chain popped 7% after The Wall Street Journal reported that it was nearing a deal to go private, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tesla — The electric vehicle stock fell 4% after data from the China Passenger Car Association revealed that Tesla's sales of vehicles made in China dropped nearly 50% in February year over year.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Trump 'bump' disappears, with energy and small cap stocks underperforming since election

The S&P 500 has now lost all of its postelection gains, which peaked at 6.25%, and other areas that saw a Trump "bump" are also in the red since Nov. 5.

As of Tuesday morning, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 4.7% since the election, and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) was off by 3.7%.

Meanwhile, the small-cap Russell 2000 — which jumped 5.84% on Nov. 6 — has sunk about 9%.

— Jesse Pound

Stocks see broad sell-off as afternoon trading kicks off

A broad sell-off pushed the S&P 500 to sharp declines on Tuesday as an emerging trade war rattled investors.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors traded down shortly after 12 p.m. ET. Around four-fifths of S&P 500 stocks were in the red.

Best Buy was the index's worst performer, falling more than 15% after CEO Corie Barry said price increases were "highly likely" as a result of President Donald Trump's tariffs. Royal Caribbean and KKR were also among the worst performers, sliding more than 7% each.

With this week's decline of around 3%, the broad index was down nearly 2% on the year.

— Alex Harring

Canadian, Mexican stocks fall as trade war heats up

The growing trade war is taking its toll on international stocks as well as the U.S. equity market.

The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) and iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) were each down about 2.5% in late morning trading. That put both funds on track for their worst day since December.

Specifically, the EWW was on track for its worst day since Dec. 30, when it fell 2.71%, while the EWC was pacing toward its worst day since Dec. 18, when it sank 2.8%.

— Jesse Pound, Adrian van Hauwermeiren

Financial stocks head for worst session since regional banking crisis

Financial stocks in the S&P 500 on Tuesday were poised to notch their biggest one-day loss since 2023's regional banking crisis.

The sector tumbled 3.8% in late morning trading, making it the worst performer of the 11 that comprise the broad index. If that holds through session close, it would mark the sector's worst day since March 9, 2023. That was during the week that Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, which sparked a panic among investors in regional banks.

KKR and Citigroup led the sector down with declines of more than 9% and 8%, respectively. Bank of America followed with a drop of nearly 7.5%.

Both the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) and SPDR S&P Banking ETF (KBE) slid more than 4% in Tuesday's session.

— Alex Harring

Consumer staples sector stays afloat amid sell-off, buoyed by Walgreens

The S&P 500 Consumer Staples sector is one of the few bright spots during Tuesday's continued downturn, hovering just above flat while the remaining 10 sectors traded in the red and the broader market sank more than 1.5%.

Boosting the sector is Walgreens, which popped 6.3% on news that the drugstore chain is nearing a deal with private equity firm Sycamore Partners to be taken private for roughly $10 billion. The parties are aiming to complete the deal as soon as Thursday, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Food companies General Mills, Hershey, Mondelez and PepsiCo each jumped more than 2%. Household and consumer products makers Procter & Gamble and Colgate-Palmolive also each traded roughly 2% higher.

— Pia Singh

Trump falsely claims U.S. banks cannot do business in Canada

President Trump on Tuesday falsely claimed that U.S. banks are not able to do business in Canada after the U.S. issued a 25% tariff on imports from that country.

"Canada doesn't allow American Banks to do business in Canada, but their banks flood the American Market. Oh, that seems fair to me, doesn't it?" the president wrote on Truth Social.

While Canada's banking sector is tightly regulated, American banks are allowed to operate there.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Money center banks all suffer corrections in early trading Tuesday

The four largest lenders in the U.S., also known as the money center banks, suffered sharp losses Tuesday.

Citigroup tumbled as much as 8%, Wells Fargo dropped as much as 6.8%, Bank of America slumped 6.5% and JPMorgan retreated 5.2%.

All four have now fallen more than 10% from their recent 52-week highs, meaning the stocks are now in a correction, according to conventional wisdom on Wall Street. Declines of 20% or more are regarded as marking a bear market.

At Tuesday's lows, Citigroup was down about 18.3% from its mid-February 52-week high, Wells Fargo was off 12.1% from its early February high, and Bank of America had fallen 11.9% and JPMorgan 11.8% from their recent highs.

— Scott Schnipper

Dow erases 2025 gain

The Dow's drop on Tuesday threatened to take away the last of its advance this year.

The blue-chip index dropped about 1.5% in the session. With the loss, the 30-stock average traded around flat on the year and at points turned red for 2025.

— Alex Harring

BTIG: S&P 500 is headed for seventh straight loss, semis are reaching multiyear relative lows

Stocks are consistently selling off as Tuesday's trading session begins. And semiconductor stocks — which have been the market's darling over the past year — are breaking out to near multiyear relative lows, according to BTIG chief market technician Jonathan Krinsky.

"Barring another late day reversal like we saw on Friday, today will be the seventh day in the last eight sessions where SPX closed below its open. The slope of the SPX's 50 DMA has now inflected lower, another sign of medium-term trend deterioration. We continue to see near-term downside risk to the 200 DMA (5723), and today's action only emboldens that view," Krinsky said. "Perhaps most importantly, semis in both cap-weighted and equally-weighted terms are at or near multi-year relative lows."

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) which tracks the performance of the 25 largest and most liquid US exchange-listed companies, is essentially flat year-over-year, Krinsky noted.

"SMH has made zero net progress over the last year. A breakdown at this point would leave much of the buyers over the last year underwater, creating significant overhead resistance," he added.

The equal-weight SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) versus the equal-weight Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is also close to breakdown. "So it's more than just an NVDA story," he said.

— Pia Singh

Stocks open lower

Stocks kicked off Tuesday's trading session in the red.

The Dow and S&P 500 each slipped 0.8% shortly after 9:30 a.m. ET. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.1%.

— Alex Harring

Stellantis, Nvidia, Tesla are among the stocks moving in premarket trading

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Stellantis, Ford Motor, General Motors — Shares of automakers dropped after the American Automotive Policy Council — a lobbying group that represents all three — issued a statement Monday saying the Trump administration should exempt from the tariff increase companies that comply with the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement signed during Trump's first term. GM and Ford slipped 1% and 0.6%, respectively, while Stellantis slumped 3.4%.

Nvidia — Shares fell an additional 3%, extending the chipmaker's nearly 9% decline Monday after President Donald Trump enacted tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting Tuesday. Investors remain concerned about how tariffs and greater export restrictions will affect Nvidia's business in China. After Monday's sell-off, Nvidia was worth $2.79 trillion and its shares were trading at the same price they were last September.

Tesla — Shares were down 3% premarket after data from the China Passenger Car Association showed the EV company's sales of vehicles made in China dropped nearly 50% in February from the same period a year ago. Overall, Tesla sold more than 30,000 of these vehicles — the fewest in more than two years.

— Pia Singh

Bitcoin erases all of its gain from Trump crypto reserve announcement

The price of bitcoin failed to recover the $85,000 level — where it traded before President Donald Trump's announcement of a U.S. crypto reserve sent it soaring — after a sell-off driven by tariff concerns knocked it down.

Bitcoin was last lower by 2% on Tuesday at $83,508.78, according to Coin Metrics, and off its all-time high by 23%.

Coinbase and Robinhood fell 2% and 4%, respectively, in premarket trading. Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, lost 4%.

Investors and analysts warn that economic uncertainty could keep its hold on bitcoin throughout March, with the crypto industry absent a specific catalyst. After reaching its record in January, it posted its worst month since 2022 in February.

— Tanaya Macheel

Wall Street's fear gauge rises as tariffs on Canada and Mexico begin

Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), shot up as President Donald Trump's tariffs took effect.

The index rose more than 1 point on Tuesday, the first day with Trump's 25% levies on Mexico and Canada in action. The VIX saw its biggest one-day spike of 2025 on Monday, jumping more than 3 points after Trump reaffirmed plans for the long-awaited import taxes to go forward, which hampered hopes of a last-minute deal.

— Alex Harring

Nvidia extends losses in premarket

Nvidia continued sliding before the bell on Tuesday, placing downward pressure on the stock market.

The megacap tech giant dropped more than 2% in premarket trading. The stock has tumbled more than 12% over the last week, bringing its 2025 loss to around 15%.

— Alex Harring

Target beats on earnings, but warns of soft February sales

Target reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations, but the stock was about flat as the company also warned of softness in its February sales. The company earned $2.41 per share on revenue of $30.92 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG expected a profit of $2.26 per share on revenue of $30.82 billion.

— Fred Imbert

Tesla falls after steep decline in China-made vehicle sales

Tesla shares were down 3% in the premarket after data from the China Passenger Car Association showed the company's sales of vehicles made in China dropped nearly 50% in February year on year. Overall, the company sold more than 30,000 of these vehicles — the lowest level in more than two years.

— Fred Imbert

Europe stocks lower

European stock markets were broadly lower Tuesday morning, with knock-on global effects expected after the U.S. slapped 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and raised duties on China.

The regional Stoxx 600 index was 0.82% lower at 8:45 a.m. London time, with Stoxx autos down 2.77%. Utilities and food and beverage stocks were rare bright spots, up 0.74% and 0.64%, respectively.

Germany's DAX dropped 1.5%, France's CAC 40 was nearly 1% lower, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 0.66%.

— Jenni Reid

Japan stocks drop 1.2%, leading declines in Asia as Trump tariffs dent sentiment

Japanese stocks led declines in Asia-Pacific markets, after U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear that tariffs on Mexico and Canada would go into effect as planned.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index plunged 1.20% to end the day at 37,331.18, while the broader Topix index lost 0.71% to close at 2,710.18.

South Korea's Kospi index ended the day 0.15% lower at 2,528.92, while the small-cap Kosdaq retreated 0.81% to 737.90.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.16% in its last hour of trade.

Investors kept a watch on Chinese stocks as the mainland kicks off its annual parliamentary gathering, known as the "Two Sessions." Mainland China's CSI 300 index ended the day flat at 3,885.22.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 ended the day 0.58% lower at 8,198.10.

Indian's benchmark Nifty 50 was trading down 0.28%, while the BSE Sensex index lost 0.27% as at 1.15 p.m. local time.

— Amala Balakrishner

AI cloud-based GPU provider CoreWeave files for IPO on Monday afternoon

CoreWeave, which provides cloud-based Nvidia graphics processing units to companies such as Meta and Microsoft, filed to go public on the Nasdaq on Monday afternoon.

The company chose "CRWV" as its new ticker symbol. CoreWeave quickly rose in popularity after OpenAI's release of ChatGPT. Since then, the company has been increasing its focus on artificial intelligence and graphics rendering to meet demand.

Last year, CoreWeave generated $1.92 billion in revenue, 62% of which came from Microsoft.

CoreWeave's initial public offering debut comes amid a broad market sell-off. On Monday, Nvidia fell nearly 9%, shedding $265 billion in market capitalization, after President Donald Trump confirmed tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico would officially take effect on Tuesday.

— Jordan Novet, Lisa Kailai Han

Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: GitLab, Okta and AST SpaceMobile

These are the stocks moving the most in after-hours trading:

GitLab — The software stock popped 4% after GitLab reported it had earned an adjusted 33 cents per share in the fourth quarter, higher than the 23 cents analysts polled by LSEG had expected. GitLab's revenue of $211 million also exceeded the forecast $206 million.

Okta — The cloud software stock soared 15% after posting fourth-quarter results that surprised to the upside. Okta earned 78 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $682 million, while analysts had penciled in 74 cents per share and $670 million in revenue, according to LSEG.

AST SpaceMobile — Shares added 2% after the satellite manufacturer reported a narrower fourth-quarter loss than expected. In its last quarter, AST lost 18 cents per share, while analysts had expected a loss of 19 cents, according to FactSet. However, the company's $1.9 million in revenue disappointed the consensus forecast of $2.4 million.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Stock futures are higher Monday night

Stock futures traded above the flatline Monday night.

Dow futures rose close to 0.2% shortly after 6 p.m. ET, as did futures linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.

— Lisa Kailai Han