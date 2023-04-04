Stock Futures Rise Slightly After Dow, S&P 500 Snap Four-Day Win Streaks: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures ticked higher on Tuesday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 47 points, or 0.14%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.13% and 0.16%, respectively.

Johnson & Johnson shares rose nearly 3% in extended trading after the pharmaceutical company said Tuesday it would pay $8.9 billion over the next 25 years. The payments will settle allegations that the firm's baby powder and other talc products caused cancer.

During the regular session on Tuesday, the Dow shed nearly 200 points, snapping a four-day win streak as broader economic concerns weighed on equities. The S&P 500 fell by 0.58%, also snapping a string of four consecutive winning sessions. The Nasdaq Composite dropped by 0.52%.

Investors digested the latest job openings report that suggested the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the labor market might finally be having an effect. In February, the number of available positions fell below 10 million for the first time in nearly two years.

Meanwhile, the energy market added to uncertainty this week after OPEC+ said it would cut output by 1.16 million barrels of oil per day.

"I think it's some consolidation after a stellar rally that we had last week," Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital, said Tuesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

"But that still doesn't deter me from saying that I think we can have a more positive tone to April because if you look at the broader picture, we sort of have the recipe for a soft landing, which is inflation expectations are coming down. And broadly speaking, economic data is surprising to the upside. So that actually still supports a resilient stock market," Amoroso added.

On Wednesday, traders are expecting the latest ADP private payrolls report before the bell. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting a rise of 210,000 jobs in March, down from an increase of 242,000 in the previous month.

The latest reading of the ISM Services Index is also set to release. Economists are forecasting a reading of 54.3, according to Dow Jones consensus estimates. That's down slightly from 55.1 in the previous release.

Fed's Mester says rate target will need to exceed 5%

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said in a speech in New York that the central bank will need to raise rates further to tame inflation.

"Precisely how much higher the federal funds rate will need to go from here and for how long policy will need to remain restrictive will depend on how much inflation and inflation expectations are moving down," said Mester, adding that it will "depend on how much demand is slowing, supply challenges are being resolved, and price pressures are easing."

The central bank in its March meeting raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, raising the federal funds rate to a target range between 4.75%-5%.

Mester is not a voting member on the Federal Reserve's 2023 committee but an alternate member.

"In my modal projection, to put inflation on a sustained downward trajectory to 2 percent and to keep inflation expectations anchored, monetary policy moves somewhat further into restrictive territory this year, with the fed funds rate moving above 5 percent and the real fed funds rate staying in positive territory for some time," she said.

Her comments came despite job openings tumbling below 10 million in February for the first time in nearly two years, a sign the Fed's effort to slow the labor market may be having some impact.

– Jihye Lee

Japan's services sector expands in March, sees second-sharpest rise in business activity

Japan's services sector continued to expand in March, according to a private survey from the au Jibun Bank.

The country's services purchasing managers index rose to 55, up from 54 in February and marking the seventh straight month of expansion.

The sector expanded the most since 2013 and marked the second-strongest in the history of the survey.

The economy also saw a rise in new business volumes during the month, marking the steepest rate since February 2019.

Japan's "rates of expansion in business activity, new business and export orders all accelerated on the month to reach among the highest in their respective series histories," the release said, while noting that input inflation eased to a 12-month low.

Firms were also "increasingly optimistic" about the outlook for activity over the coming year, amid hopes for stable market conditions, au Jibun bank added.

— Lim Hui Jie

New Zealand delivers surprise rate hike of 50 basis points to 5.25%

New Zealand's central bank has raised rates by 50 basis points, bringing the benchmark interest rate to 5.25% and higher than economists' expectations of a 25 basis points hike.

The latest move brings the interest rate to the highest level since October 2008.

This follows the previous hike of 50 basis points, which saw the interest rate move from 4.25% to 4.75% in February.

The New Zealand dollar strengthened 0.59% to trade at 0.6351 against the U.S. dollar.

— Lim Hui Jie

C3.ai shares close lower by 26% on Tuesday

C3.ai shares closed down by 26.34% on Tuesday after short seller Kerrisdale Capital alleged "serious accounting and disclosure issues" in a letter sent to the enterprise artificial intelligence software firm's auditor Deloitte & Touche.

Kerrisdale Capital's chief investment officer Sahm Adrangi said C3.ai's valuation profit is "ridiculously overvalued," during a Tuesday appearance on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

A C3.ai spokesperson responded to the letter in a statement to CNBC, saying "The Kerrisdale Letter appears to be a highly creative and transparent attempt by a self-acclaimed short seller to short the stock, publish an inflammatory letter to move the stock price downward, then cover the short and pocket the profits."

— Sarah Min

The latest ADP private payrolls report is set to release Wednesday before the open

On Wednesday, traders are expecting the latest ADP private payrolls report before the bell. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting a rise of 210,000 jobs in March, down from an increase of 242,000 in the previous month.

— Sarah Min

— Sarah Min