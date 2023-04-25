Stock Futures Rise Tuesday Night After Microsoft, Alphabet Post Earnings Beats: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday evening as Big Tech earnings began to roll out, led by Alphabet and Microsoft.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 47 points or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures added 0.4%, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 1.2%.

Microsoft beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines in its latest quarter. The company also posted a big jump in revenue from its Intelligent Cloud business segment. Shares gained 8%. Google parent Alphabet posted better-than-anticipated revenue, according to Refinitiv, and reported a profit in its cloud business for the first time on record. Shares added more than 2%.

"We're still early in this season, but it seems like Wall Street generally underestimated corporate America once again," said Callie Cox, an analyst at investment company eToro. "Company-level information could be easing investors' fears on how corporate America is handling slowing growth and rising costs, especially given the focus on the job market."

In regular trading Tuesday, the Dow fell about 344 points, or 1%. The S&P 500 finished 1.6% lower and the Nasdaq Composite dropped nearly 2%.

First Republic Bank said late Monday that its deposits dropped 40% to $104.5 billion in the first quarter. This reignited concerns about the broader banking sector and pressured the major averages Tuesday. Cox called the instance "an exception."

"I've felt encouraged by how well margins have held up," she told CNBC. "That's a function of both sales and cost management, but it shows us that investors may have not factored in how much businesses are benefiting from cooling labor and goods costs."

"There are a lot of eyes on how well tech holds up given it's powered the market recently," she added. "Big Tech has been through a lot of scrutiny, and expectations are already quite low for the sector. We expect Big Tech companies to focus on profitability and cost-cutting measures in their earnings commentary."

Travel companies including Boeing, Hilton Worldwide, Spirit Airlines and Travel + Leisure are scheduled to report their earnings results before the bell Wednesday. After the close, Meta Platforms, eBay and Mattel are due to report.

Elsewhere, investors are monitoring durable goods and mortgage purchase data Wednesday morning, before getting the latest GDP update Thursday and the big Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index – the Fed's favored inflation gauge – on Friday.

Tech earnings may give comfort to investors, but it's hard to see those leading the average stock higher amid the near-term headwinds in central bank policy, said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO.

"Today saw a one-two punch of banking sector challenges and consumer concerns after First Republic reported massive deposit outflows and UPS pointed to weak consumer demand," Ma told CNBC.

"The regional bank index is sitting right at its lows, which is a reminder that liquidity in the economy is set to tighten in the months ahead. That these pain points are taking place a mere week ahead of what is likely to be another Fed interest rate hike is difficult mix for investors to swallow," he added.

Alphabet reports revenue and earnings beat for first quarter

Google parent Alphabet saw shares rise more than 1% in extended trading after it posted first-quarter revenue that topped estimates.

Alphabet reported first quarter earnings of $1.17 per share on revenues of $69.79 billion. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.07 per share on revenues of $68.95 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Alphabet also reported a profit in its cloud business for the first time on record, and the company's board authorized a $70 billion share buyback.

Cryptocurrencies rise after several days of sideways trading

Cryptocurrencies rose on Tuesday evening following several days of sideways trading amid a lull in crypto's characteristic volatility.

Bitcoin advanced 3.2% to $28,253.00, according to Coin Metrics, while ether gained 2.1% to $1,869.46.

"Bitcoin held up well today despite the market turmoil," Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO, told CNBC. "With Microsoft and Alphabet up after hours, it seems to be trading up in sympathy."

"For crypto, the action points to investors looking for a reason to buy rather than the equity market where investors may be looking for a reason to sell," he added.

Microsoft reports earnings beat and says A.I. will drive revenue growth

Microsoft shares rose 9% in extended trading on Tuesday after the software maker reported quarterly earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations.

Microsoft reported earnings of $2.45 per share on revenues of $52.86 billion, according to Refinitiv. Analysts expected earnings per share of $2.23 on revenues of $51.02 billion.

Amy Hood, Microsoft's finance chief, made optimistic comments about the potential in artificial intelligence during a conference call with analysts.

"As with any significant platform shift, it starts with innovation, and we're excited about the early feedback and demand signals from the AI capabilities we've announced to date," she said. "We will continue to invest in our cloud infrastructure, particularly AI-related spend, as we scale to the growing demand driven by customer transformation. And we expect the resulting revenue to grow over time."

For more, read the full story here.

Nasdaq Composite manages to stick above the 50-day moving average

It's been shaping up to be an ugly April for the Nasdaq Composite, but the tech-heavy index is still clinging above a key market level.

The Nasdaq closed at 11,799.16 on Tuesday, slipping nearly 2%, but the index remains above its 50-day moving average level of 11,785.97 – a threshold it hasn't slipped below since March 16.

The 50-day moving average is a technical indicator, and when a security or an index closes below it, that suggests a downward trend.

Month to date, the Nasdaq is off by nearly 3.5%. However, it still has a comfortable buffer: The index is up 12.7% in 2023 as the tech sector enjoyed a resurgence to begin the year.

Earnings season promises to put the market – and tech's huge gains – to the test, particularly as strategists question whether Big Tech names' rally can last. Tuesday's after-hours action – in which Nasdaq 100 futures popped, and Microsoft and Alphabet shares surged – suggests these stocks could have higher to go at least for now.

Druckenmiller says he's short the U.S. dollar, according to Financial Times

Billionaire hedge fund investor Stanley Druckenmiller said in Oslo on Tuesday that he's betting against the U.S. dollar and has a short position in the currency, the Financial Times said. Druckenmiller spoke at an event sponsored by the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund.

According to the FT, Druckenmiller told the gathering that missing the rally in the dollar over the past few years, "was probably the biggest miss of my career." The former head of Duquesne Capital bases his short dollar view on a belief the Federal Reserve will respond to any economic slowdown in the US. with lower interest rates.

The United States Dollar Index is down 1.7% in the past month, off 2.1% year-to-date and lower by 9.5% since late October, FactSet data shows.

Over the past five years, however, the DXY is higher by 11.7% and over the past 10 years is ahead 22%.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

These are the stocks making the biggest moves in after-hours trading:

PacWest Bancorp — Shares of the regional bank jumped 15% after PacWest said it has seen deposit inflows over the past month. PacWest also reported a net loss of $1.21 billion for the quarter, due largely to a goodwill impairment charge.

Chipotle Mexican Grill — The burrito chain jumped 7.7% after hours after posting earnings and revenue for the first quarter that beat analysts' estimates, according to Refinitv.

Enphase Energy — The solar inverter company saw shares slide about 16% after hours after reporting a mixed quarter that included disappointing revenue results. Competitor SolarEdge slid more than 6%.

For more details and more stocks on the move, check out our full list here.

Stock futures open higher Tuesday night

Futures tied to the major averages opened higher Tuesday evening.

Dow Jones Industrial Futures added 74 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%. Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 1.08%.

