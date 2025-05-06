Stock futures rise on news of upcoming U.S.-China trade talks: Live updates

Stock futures advanced Wednesday as investors monitored the latest updates on U.S. trade negotiations and looked toward the Federal Reserve interest rate announcement expected later in the day.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 199 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures popped about 0.4%, along with Nasdaq 100 futures.

Disney shares jumped more than 6% after the entertainment giant reported a surprise jump in streaming subscribers and exceeded earnings and revenue expectations. Shares of Uber slid about 4% after the company posted a revenue miss.

Futures rose on news that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and top trade official Jamieson Greer would meet with their Chinese counterparts this week in Switzerland. Investors took that as a positive on the trade front after the turbulent market action following President Donald Trump's tariff announcement last month.

"My sense is that this will be about de-escalation, not about the big trade deal," Bessent later told Fox News. "But we've got to de-escalate, before we can move forward."

That action comes as investors gear up for the Fed's interest rate decision slated for 2 p.m. ET. Fed funds futures are pricing in a nearly 97% likelihood that the central bank holds the borrowing rate steady, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Traders will monitor Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-decision press conference for insights on where rates could go moving forward. It comes at a precarious moment for the central bank leader after being the target of criticism from Trump, who has said his "termination cannot come fast enough." At one point, White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett said the team would "study" whether Powell could be fired, though Trump later said he has "no intention" of removing the Fed chief.

The Fed meeting also comes as market participants contend with concerns that Trump's plan for levies could push inflation higher, complicating the central bank's plan for interest rates.

"If traders wish to believe that the Fed will come to the rescue of the world tomorrow and assuage the recent rise in policy uncertainty and political uncertainty with a signal of overt 'dovishness', they should think again," said Thierry Wizman, global foreign exchange and rates strategist at Macquarie.

Tuesday night's moves follow a losing day on Wall Street. The Dow lost nearly 390 points, or 1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid about 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively.

Disney — Shares of the media and entertainment company advanced more than 7% after surpassing Wall Street's second-quarter estimates. Disney reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.45 on revenue of $23.62 billion, while analysts polled by LSEG were looking for $1.20 per share and $23.14 billion, respectively. The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook to $5.75 per share, while Wall Street was looking for $5.43 per share. Separately, Disney agreed to partner with Miral to build a theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi.

Super Micro Computer — The stock pulled back more than 6% after the server maker missed expectations for the fiscal third-quarter and offered weak guidance for the current quarter. Super Micro posted adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share on revenue of $4.6 billion, while analysts surveyed by LSEG had penciled in 50 cents per share and $5.42 billion in revenue.

Wynn Resorts — Shares of the hotel and casino company rose about 3% after an upgrade to buy from neutral at Bank of America that focused on the company's casino project in the Middle East. The move came despite Wynn's first-quarter report that showed weak results in Macao. Las Vegas revenue saw smaller declines. Wynn earned $1.07 per share after adjustments in the latest quarter, below the $1.19 per share expected by analysts, according to LSEG.

Disney posted fiscal second-quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Streets expectations, leading shares more than 6% higher in premarket trading Wednesday. The entertainment and streaming giant saw better-than-expected subscriber growth for its Disney+ streaming platform.

For the period ending March 29, Disney reported:

Earnings per share: $1.45 adjusted vs. $1.20 expected

$1.45 adjusted vs. $1.20 expected Revenue: $23.62 billion vs. $23.14 billion

The company lifted some of its fiscal 2025 guidance and posted revenue growth in all three of its business segments. For more on Disney's results, read here.

Disney shares are down about 17% year to date.

Uber shares dip on first-quarter revenue miss

Shares of Uber dropped more than 3% in premarket trading after the ride-hailing company missed first-quarter revenue expectations.

Uber posted earnings per share of 83 cents on revenue of $11.53 billion, while analysts polled by LSEG expected earnings of 50 cents per share on revenue of $11.62 billion.

Revenue at Uber grew about 14% in the first three months of 2025, up from $10.13 billion during the same period in 2024. The company also said that its "monthly active platform consumers" saw year-over-year growth and that users booked around 3.04 billion "trips" during the first quarter of 2025, up 18% from the first quarter of 2024. For more on Uber's results, read here.

Uber shares are up roughly 42% this year, significantly outperforming the broader market.

Novo Nordisk jumps on strong Wegovy guidance

Shares of Novo Nordisk jumped more than 5% after the drugmaker said it sees sales of its Wegovy weight loss medication improving the second half of 2025. "Compounders took a part of our business away," CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen told CNBC. "We now expect that compounding will be knocked off, so to say, and we get that business growth going forward."

— Fred Imbert

Volatility to increase again amid continuing uncertainty, says TCW CEO Katie Koch

TCW CEO Katie Koch expects the rockiness to return to the markets as investors continue to digest economic data.

"There will be a lot of uncertainty," she said in an interview with CNBC's Sara Eisen from the sidelines of Milken Institute Global Conference Tuesday. "This is a process and it's going to take time. We are going to continue to get a series of conflicting data points."

"We've got a lot of dry powder and we're excited for the opportunity to lean in when that happens," she added.

The path of the economy can range anywhere from a soft landing to a recession to stagflation, Koch said. At the moment, she said a recession is possible but is too difficult to predict.

In the meantime, selectivity is key across the board, she said. In equities, there are some bottom-up opportunities and in private credit, she sees an opportunity in rescue financing. Still, longer term, Koch still believes in the artificial intelligence revolution and the shortage of energy to support it.

"Do I think there is massive wealth creation opportunities in equity markets by allocating capital to AI and energy? 100%," Koch said. "I just think in the near term we've got a lot of volatility that we'll have to weave through."

Stock futures rise on announcement of U.S.-China trade talks

Stock futures rallied after U.S. government spokespeople said that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and top trade official Jamieson Greer would meet with their Chinese counterparts this week in Switzerland.

Investors can take this as an indicator of forthcoming developments on trade negotiations after President Donald Trump's tariff announcement last month ratcheted up volatility in the market.

Super Micro Computer — Shares slid about 5% after the server maker missed expectations for the third fiscal quarter and gave a weak outlook for the current three-month period. Super Micro reported earnings 31 cents per share, excluding items, and $4.60 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by LSEG called for 50 cents a share and $5.42 billion in revenue.

Advanced Micro Devices — The chipmaker surged nearly 4% on the back of a stronger-than-predicted earnings report for the first quarter. AMD reported earnings of 96 per share, excluding items, on revenues of $7.44 billion, while analysts had projected 94 cents per share and $7.13 billion.

Wynn Resorts – Shares of the casino operator fell 2% on weak first-quarter earnings. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion, missing the LSEG consensus estimates for $1.19 per share in earnings and $1.74 billion in revenue.

Stock futures are down

Stock futures ticked lower shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Dow and S&P 500 futures each fell 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 futures pulled back 0.3%.

