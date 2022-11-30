Stock Futures Tick Higher After Wednesday's Rally

Stock futures ticked higher in overnight trading Wednesday.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 12 points, or 0.03%, while those tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained 0.25% and 0.27%, respectively.

Salesforce's stock shed 6%{

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Salesforce shares fall as co-CEO announces departure

Shares of the software stock slumped 6.5% in overnight trading after announcing that co-CEO Bret Taylor will step down. The departure leaves Marc Benioff alone as the sole CEO of the company.

The decline in shares came despite a beat on the top and bottom lines in the recent quarter. Salesforce shared earnings of $1.40 a share on $7.84 billion in revenue, topping expectations of earnings of $1.21 a share on revenues of $7.82 billion.

Earnings per share guidance for the fourth quarter came in above estimates.

— Samantha Subin

Snowflake shares fall on light product revenue guidance

Snowflake's shares were last down more than 5% in overnight trading after the company shared product revenue guidance that fell short of expectations.

Snowflake said it expects product revenue to range between $535 and $540 million in the fourth quarter. Analysts expected an estimate of $553 million, according to StreetAccount.

The cloud data provider posted a beat on the top and bottom lines, with revenue increasing 67% on a year-over-year basis.

— Samantha Subin

The overnight moves followed a sharp rally during regular trading, with the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P snapping three-day losing streaks as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell appeared to confirm a slowdown in the central bank's tightening — a question that's lingered in recent weeks.

"The market is taking comfort in Powell's balanced tone – particularly the indication of slowing interest rate hikes ahead and 'risk management' to mitigate risk of overtightening," said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management.

On Wednesday, the Dow jumped 737.24 points, or 2.18%, to 34,589.77, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P surged 4.41% and 3.09%, respectively. All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished the day higher, led by technology stocks that have come under pressure this year on fears of slowing growth.

All the major averages finished November higher{

Stocks rally to end November

All the major averages finished November on a positive note.

The Dow and S&P gained 5.67% and 5.38%, respectively, capping off a second consecutive positive month for the indices for the first time since August 2021.

The Nasdaq Composite rallied 4.37%, its second consecutive positive month since its three-month win streak ended in December 2021.

Following November's rally, the Dow is down 4.81% for the year. The S&P and Nasdaq are down 14.39% and 26.70%, respectively.

All 11 S&P sectors finished the month positive, led by materials. The sector gained 11.50% for its best monthly performance since November 2020. Consumer discretionary was the laggard, eking out a slight gain of 0.65%.

— Samantha Subin

Investors' focus Thursday turns to initial jobless claims ahead of the much anticipated November jobs report due out Friday. The payrolls report is expected to provide more clarity on the labor market, and whether it continues to cool. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones estimate the economy added 200,000 jobs in November, down from 261,000 additions in October. They also anticipate that the unemployment rate held steady from the prior month at 3.7%.

Personal income and personal consumption expenditures data are also expected, along with earnings from Kroger, Dollar General, and Ulta Beauty.

Stocks rally to end November

All the major averages finished November on a positive note.

The Dow and S&P gained 5.67% and 5.38%, respectively, capping off a second consecutive positive month for the indices for the first time since August 2021.

The Nasdaq Composite rallied 4.37%, its second consecutive positive month since its three-month win streak ended in December 2021.

Following November's rally, the Dow is down 4.81% for the year. The S&P and Nasdaq are down 14.39% and 26.70%, respectively.

All 11 S&P sectors finished the month positive, led by materials. The sector gained 11.50% for its best monthly performance since November 2020. Consumer discretionary was the laggard, eking out a slight gain of 0.65%.

— Samantha Subin

Costco, Five Below and Okta among stocks moving after hours

These are some of the stocks making the biggest moves during after-hours trading,

Costco Wholesale — The retail stock ticked 3.2% lower after posting November net sales of $19.17 billion, a 5.7% year-over-year increase. E-commerce sales fell 10.1% during the period.

Okta —Okta's stock gained 13.6% after the company exceeded Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines. The identity management software provider also posted better-than-expected guidance for the fourth quarter.

Five Below — Five Below's stock jumped 8.9% after upping its forecast and beating estimates.

Read the full list of stocks moving after hours here.

— Samantha Subin

Snowflake shares fall on light product revenue guidance

Snowflake's shares were last down more than 5% in overnight trading after the company shared product revenue guidance that fell short of expectations.

Snowflake said it expects product revenue to range between $535 and $540 million in the fourth quarter. Analysts expected an estimate of $553 million, according to StreetAccount.

The cloud data provider posted a beat on the top and bottom lines, with revenue increasing 67% on a year-over-year basis.

— Samantha Subin

Salesforce shares fall as co-CEO announces departure

Shares of the software stock slumped 6.5% in overnight trading after announcing that co-CEO Bret Taylor will step down. The departure leaves Marc Benioff alone as the sole CEO of the company.

The decline in shares came despite a beat on the top and bottom lines in the recent quarter. Salesforce shared earnings of $1.40 a share on $7.84 billion in revenue, topping expectations of earnings of $1.21 a share on revenues of $7.82 billion.

Earnings per share guidance for the fourth quarter came in above estimates.

— Samantha Subin

Stock futures open higher after Wednesday's rally

Stock futures opened slightly higher on Wednesday.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained 0.25% and 0.21%, respectively.

— Samantha Subin