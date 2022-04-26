Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Alphabet, Robinhood, Meta and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Alphabet — Shares tumbled more than 6% in extended trading after Google's parent company reported an earnings miss. The firm reported earnings of $24.62 per share and revenues of $68.01 billion. Refinitiv analysts were expecting earnings of $25.91 and revenues of $68.11 billion.

Robinhood — Shares of the retail brokerage fell more than 5% in extended trading after Robinhood said it is cutting back on staff, according to a blog post from CEO Vlad Tenev on Tuesday. The company cited "duplicate roles and job functions" after it expanded last year.

Microsoft — Shares dipped 0.4% in extended trading after Microsoft reported earnings that exceeded expectations. The tech giant reported earnings of $2.22 per share, compared to $2.19 earnings per share expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenues came in at $49.36 billion, versus the $49.05 billion expected.

Enphase Energy — Shares jumped more than 6% in extended trading after the solar tech company reported quarterly results. Enphase reported earnings of 79 cents per share, compared to analyst expectations of 67 cents per share, according to Refinitiv.

Meta Platforms — Meta's stock price dropped more than 4% in extended trading following sharp declines for the Nasdaq Composite and Big Tech names during the trading session. The social media company is expected to report quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Qualcomm — Shares of the semiconductor stock dipped 1.8% after hours, extending losses from the regular trading session. Qualcomm is expected to report quarterly earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

Visa — Shares jumped 4.8% after the payments company posted an earnings beat on the top and bottom lines. Visa expects travel recovery will continue to boost growth.